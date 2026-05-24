3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

On the one hand, it’s a terrific achievement to write a song that garners attention in real time. To create a composition that has the world talking in the moment—that’s incredible. But then, on the other hand, it’s another thing altogether to write a song that people talk about for generations.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks that did just that. We wanted to dive into a trio of tunes that have had the world talking for years. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1970s with melodies that still echo decades later.

“Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton from ‘Perfect Angel’ (1974)

When you think of beautiful melodies, this song has to come to mind. Vocalist Minnie Riperton achieves the seemingly impossible on this track—she channels what love sounds like. You don’t doubt her for a second. Every fluttering note, every lilting lyric indicates that she believes what she’s singing—that she believes love is real and that she feels it deeply in this very moment. To say Riperton sings like a songbird would be wrong. Songbirds hope to sing like her.

“Happy Days” by Pratt & McClain from ‘Pratt & McClain Featuring Happy Days’ (1976)

This is a song you can hear in your head as soon as you see the title. For many, the television show Happy Days was a staple. Whether you saw it in real-time or you watched reruns at home while sick during the school day, the sitcom is an all-timer. And so is its theme song. You can hear Pratt & McClain rattle off the days of the week. You can picture Fonzie and Potsie at the diner. All of this floods back to you, one melodic note at a time.

“Turn The Beat Around” by Vicki Sue Robinson from ‘Never Gonna Let You Go’ (1976)

When you think of this song, you think of the chorus. You think of that bouncy, fun feeling it gives you. It’s almost like a new outfit. You put on the shoes, the slacks, the shirt. You button every button, tie every lace. You’re a new person. There’s a bounce in your step. You’re smiling like never before. That’s the feeling this song gives its listeners. You can turn the beat (and your entire day) around when you put it on the stereo!

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