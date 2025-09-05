3 Classic Rock Acts That Are Famous for Their Keyboard Players

When you think about it, the keys play an interesting role in classic rock music. In one sense, the keys are the instrument that so many young musicians try to get away from. The youngsters quit their piano lessons for the sake of guitars and garage rock. Yet, there are also a number of important rock songs that have benefited from excellent keyboard players over the years.

And those are the acts we wanted to highlight below. For the keys aren’t just something to put in the attic when you discover your love of rock. No, they can be used to actually bolster your burgeoning (or established) rock group. Want more evidence? These are three classic rock acts famous for their remarkable keyboard players.

The Doors

While most people think of Jim Morrison when they think of The Doors, he was probably the second most important artist on the roster. The lead singer and charismatic frontman would not have made the pop culture splashes that he did without keyboardist Ray Manzarek. Indeed, when you listen to songs by The Doors, take note of your ear. It seems to always find the strange yet lovely keyboard licks that Manzarek lays down—the genius behind the genius.

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is music. He is the art form incarnate. And he did it all without the use of his sight and while seated at a keyboard. How did he do this? There will never be another Stevie Wonder. While he never played in a big band, per se, Wonder was often backed by one. A star of Motown, he helped put his city of Detroit on the musical map, and he did so with 88 keys and songs like “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” and “Superstition”.

Elton John

The magic trick that Elton John pulled off as a pop culture icon while playing the grand piano will be talked about for generations. It’s no wonder that he dressed so flamboyantly with giant glasses, shimmery shirts, and everything else. Seated and staring at the large instrument in front of him, he had to stand out somehow. And he did just that despite not being a traditional frontman like Robert Plant or lead solo guitarist like Jimi Hendrix. Remarkable stuff!

Photo by Alan Messer/Shutterstock