3 Classic Rock AMA Winners From 1974 We Still Stan

Just over 50 years ago the music world celebrated the first-ever American Music Awards. The show, which was produced by Dick Clark Productions, aired on February 19 that year on ABC. Ever since, the annual event has been a highlight on the music calendar, celebrating the best in the business.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to dive back in time and honor some of the artists showcased during the first-ever AMA pageant. Indeed, these are three classic rock AMA winners from 1974 that we still stan to this day.

Jim Croce

At the first-ever American Music Awards, there were five rock/pop categories. And it was the Philadelphia-born Jim Croce who took home the inaugural trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist. The songwriter and performer received the honor thanks to the two albums he released the year before in 1973—Life and Times and I Got a Name. And both of those came after his breakthrough in 1972, You Don’t Mess Around with Jim. Known for his knack for simple and concise folk songwriting, Croce should get more attention from audiences today.

The Carpenters

While Croce won the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, it was the sweet-singing family group known as The Carpenters who took home the trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group. The Carpenters released eight albums in the 1970s, including Now & Then in 1973. Blending voices into blissful harmonies that only family members can achieve together, The Carpenters proved that not every song has to be bombastic and built with a heavy, Jon Bonham-esque beat.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross. Where would the world of music be without the glamorous singer from Detroit? The Queen of Motown earned more flowers for her timeless bouquet in 1974 when she took home the AMA trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Album for her 1972 LP, Lady Sings the Blues. The album was the soundtrack for the Billie Holiday biopic of the same name, which, of course, also starred the fetching singer. Featuring a plethora of short tracks that display Ross’ vocal talent and Holiday’s legacy, it’s a must-listen.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images