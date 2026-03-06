Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett, and Jon Pardi Will Headline the Second Season of Nashville’s Music City Rodeo

A time-honored country tradition came to Nashville last year in the form of Music City Rodeo. Founding members Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, and Jelly Roll helped launch Nashville’s first-ever Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event, a collaboration between Down Home, McGraw’s Skydance Media-backed entertainment company, and Humes Rodeo. After three sold-out nights at Bridgestone Arena last May, the Music City Rodeo will return this spring with a lineup you won’t want to miss.

Miranda Lambert, Charley Crockett, and Jon Pardi are the stars of this year’s three-day event, set for May 28-30 at Bridgestone Arena. The Music City Rodeo includes all the classic rodeo staples, such as barrel racing, bull riding, and mutton bustin’. Each night will close with a concert by one of the aforementioned headliners.

@musiccityrodeo Music City Rodeo is back for year 2!! Join us May 28–30 for three nights of hard-hitting competition and unforgettable moments at Nashville’s only @PRCA ProRodeo Each rodeo night closes with a full concert! 2026 lineup features @Miranda Lambert 5/28, @Charley Crockett 5/29, and @Jon Pardi 5/30… This May, we ride again! ♬ original sound – musiccityrodeo

With a record-breaking nine ACM Female Vocalist of the Year titles under her belt, Miranda Lambert will close out the first night on May 28. Two-time Grammy nominee Charley Crockett takes the stage May 29, and CMA and ACM Award winner Jon Pardi wraps it up May 30.

Additionally, the 2026 event has been designated an official Cinch Playoff Series Rodeo. It will again showcase some of the world’s top cowboys and cowgirls, including bullfighting duo Cody Webster and Dusty Tuckness, who have a combined 15 bullfighter of the year titles.

Last year’s event saw more than 30 world champion athletes participate, clinching over $292,000 in total prize winnings.

Tim McGraw Hopes to Make the Music City Rodeo an Annual Event

Following his dynamic performance at last year’s inaugural Music City Rodeo, Tim McGraw made a bold promise to the sold-out crowd.

“We’re going to be here every single year, so I want y’all to keep coming out!” declared the “Live Like You Were Dyin’” crooner.

McGraw is somewhat of a regular on the rodeo circuit, performing at more than a dozen such events throughout his three-decade career. However, he had never made a rodeo stop in Nashville before 2025—which is astonishing to hear that the country music capital had yet to host an event so closely intertwined with the genre.

“For eight decades, Nashville’s music stars have been the soundtrack to America’s iconic rodeos — country music and rodeo go hand in hand,” McGraw said, according to Rolling Stone. “So, it was time to bring the magic of the rodeo home to Nashville and I’m thrilled to be bringing it here.”

