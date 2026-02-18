3 Classic Rock AMA Winners From 1977 Who We Still Stan

By 1977, rock music had taken over the world. The genre’s biggest names had become stars all over the world. They were known by their faces, their stage monikers, and, of course, their songs. Electric guitars, drum kits, and keys—they ruled the day.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three big-name acts who not only were known around the globe but who also took home trophy after trophy at major awards shows. Indeed, these are three classic rock AMA winners from 1977 we still stan.

Elton John

The bedazzled British-born rocker Elton John took home two coveted awards at the 1977 AMAs. John won the trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, beating out Barry Manilow and Peter Frampton. And he also took home the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Song for his 1976 track with Kiki Dee, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. Of course, Elton is one of the most important and most decorated rockers of his generation. And in 1977, he was only adding to that trophy case.

Chicago

While Elton John won the award for Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, it was the rock band Chicago who took home the trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Band/Duo/Group. Named after the band’s city of origin, Chicago beat out The Eagles and Earth, Wind & Fire for the prestigious nod. In 1976, Chicago released its eighth album of the 1970s, Chicago X. It was also the 10th album in their self-titled LP series, which itself would continue to extend through the following years.

Eagles

Perhaps no rock band owned the 1970s like The Eagles. While The Beatles were the signature group of the 1960s, it was The Eagles who dominated the entirety of the 70s. And in 1977, the group earned the AMA trophy for Favorite Pop/Rock Album thanks to the release of their 1976 offering, Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975). Documenting the first half of the decade for the Los Angeles-born band, the album included tracks like “Take It Easy”, “Witchy Woman”, and “Lyin’ Eyes”. Even today, rock fans can’t get enough of The Eagles. Just imagine what it was like in the 1970s!

Photo by Rino PetrosinoMondadori Portfolio by Getty Images