Bad Bunny Lands Top Spot on Billboard Hot 100 After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny has another reason to celebrate. The Puerto Rican star’s song “DtMF” has nabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

Videos by American Songwriter

This marks Bad Bunny’s second No. 1 on the chart, and the first time he achieved the feat on his own. He previously grabbed the top spot in 2018 with “I Like It,” which featured Cardi B and J Balvin.

Before it led the chart, “DtMF” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 in January 2025.

This week, “DtMF” counted 43 million official streams and 5.3 million radio airplay audience impressions. The streaming number is the highest for a song so far in 2026. Additionally. “DtMF” had the top streaming week for a song not primarily in English this decade.

“DtMF” is the fourth Spanish-language Hot 100 No. 1, and the first by a soloist since the chart’s creation in 1958.

Bad Bunny’s latest accomplishment came after his performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. He closed out the 13-minute set by singing “DtMF,” his new chart topper.

Bad Bunny’s post-Super Bowl success is no surprise. Last year, after Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show, his song, “Not Like Us,” jumped from 15-1 on the chart.

Lamar also claimed half of the top 10 after his Super Bowl performance, while Bad Bunny nabbed four of the top spots.

The superstar’s “Baile Inolvidable” went from 19-2, “Nuevayol” improved 28-5, and “Tití Me Preguntó” reentered the chart at No. 7.

This is the second time in his career that Bad Bunny has had four simultaneous Hot 100 top 10s.

Bad Bunny Discusses Super Bowl Halftime Show

During a press conference ahead of his performance, Bad Bunny told reporters he wanted people “to have fun” throughout the show, which he promised would be “a huge party.”

“They don’t even have to learn Spanish. It is better if they learn to dance,” the Spanish-language singer quipped of viewers. “There’s no better dance than the one that comes from the heart. You know, the heartbeat dance.”

As for his feelings about the controversy surrounding his performance, Bad Bunny said, “You always have to be proud about who you are and feel comfortable being yourself, feel proud about your history and where you’re from, but don’t let that limit yourself. I know where I come from, but I also know where I can go.”

Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images