3 Classic Rock Bands Who Are Still Touring Today After Decades on the Road

Just because a band was founded more than five decades ago doesn’t mean it isn’t still continuing on, as proven by the impressive number of rock bands still touring after all those years on the road. Indeed, plenty of classic rock acts have maintained their popularity over the years, drawing impressive crowds as members age into their 70s and 80s. Here are three of the best classic rock bands still touring today.

AC/DC

Kicking off our list of rock bands still touring today is a band that’s been electrifying the rock ‘n’ roll scene since 1973. More than five decades after they were first formed in Sydney, Australia, AC/DC is still going strong.

The band’s most recent album, Power Up, came out in 2020. However, the band—which is currently comprised of Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Matt Laug, and Chris Chaney—has toured even more recently than that.

Their Power Up Tour launched in May 2024 and has dates scheduled through December. When it wraps, the tour will have brought the musicians to Europe, North America, and Australia.

Speaking to Man In Town in 2024, Johnson and Angus Young revealed how they manage to stay out on the road.

“I have always been an energetic person. I can’t sit still for a long time,” Johnson explained. “Singing with AC/DC is no small thing. It helps you a lot and keeps you alive all the time. Plus, when I see Angus perform on stage, I immediately think that I also have to give my maximum.”

Young agreed, stating, “The show feeds me, it’s fun in a way, and that’s the important thing.”

Chicago

Chicago is still continuing their storied career as one of the legacy rock bands still touring today. The band, which was first formed in 1967, released its most recent album, Chicago XXXVIII: Born for This Moment, in 2022.

Currently, Chicago has shows across the U.S. scheduled through November 2025.

Still touring with the band today are original members Robert Lamm, Lee Loughnane, and James Pankow, all of whom are fast approaching their 80s.

“Who knows why [the fans] come to the show. They might come to see these guys who have been together so long,” Loughnane told the UCR Podcast back in January. “When they find out we can still play well and it’s a really good show, they want to come back again. It’s really, I think, attributed to the music and how we perform consistently year after year.”

The Eagles

The Eagles are still touring well into their fifth decade as one of the most famous rock bands of all time. Though the band hasn’t released an LP since 2007’s Long Road Out Of Eden, they’ve continued to play shows in the 18 years since.

The band billed their The Long Goodbye Tour as their final trek together. They announced the shows in 2023 and played throughout the following year.

However, in 2025, the band began a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, with Don Henley as the only original member on the lineup. Fellow musicians Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, both of whom have been with the band for decades, are joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey in the band.

The Eagles are scheduled to put on performances at the impressive venue through November. As for what happens after that, The Eagles have yet to share any future plans.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns