3 Classic Rock Bridges From the 2010s That Outshine the Chorus

You might not think it at first, but the 2010s boasted some truly terrific rock bands. While decades like the 1960s and 1970s are more known for rock, the recent past is no slouch when it comes to the buzzy, guitar-driven stuff.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three rock songs from the 2010s we adore. But more specifically, these are songs with bridges we find ourselves returning to over and over again. Indeed, these are three classic rock bridges from the 2010s that outshine the chorus.

“Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons from ‘Night Visions’ (2012)

Not every rock group excels for the same reason. For the Las Vegas, Nevada-born rock band Imagine Dragons, their source of power is their passion. The group performs every song like it might be their last. When it comes to the group, energy and verve abound. And on Imagine Dragons’ most famous track “Radioactive, lead vocalist Dan Reynolds offers these words, “All systems go / sun hasn’t died / Deep in my bones / straight from inside.” The bridge here offers a moment before the rest of the song crescendos again into the final chorus.

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018)

In 2018, the film A Star Is Born had a grip on the American psyche. The combination of actor Bradley Cooper and singer Lady Gaga made movie magic. And much of that came down to the duo’s duet on the film’s signature track, “Shallow”. On that tune’s bridge, the singers take a moment to improvise vocally without words before plunging back into the gut-wrenching lyrics. If you want to see love on screen, just watch the above music video for this track.

“Rumour Has It” by Adele from ’21’ (2011)

When you have a powerful singing voice like Adele’s you can jump in and out of any genre you wish. Indeed, while some may consider the British-born Adele a pop artist, her song “Rumor Has It” slaps. The beat kicks, the energy punches. And on it, Adele is a prize fighter. During the track’s bridge, the indelible artist sings, as if casting a spell, “All of these words whispered in my ear / tell a story that I cannot bear to hear.” Oh, rumors. Not even they could explain Adele’s force.

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