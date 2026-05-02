5 Nostalgic Country Songs You Didn’t Realize You Knew Until the Chorus Hit

Iconic choruses find a way to reach everyone. You may not even know the rest of the song, but odds are you know the refrains of the five country songs below. Revisit these nostalgic country songs, known worldwide for their choruses.

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[RELATED: 3 Country Hits From the 90s That Even Non-Country Fans Know the Words To]

“Heads Carolina, Tails California” — Jo Dee Messina

The chorus of Jo Dee Messina’s “Heads Carolina, Tails California” was given a leg up thanks to Cole Swindell’s 2022 track “She Had Me At Heads Carolina”. The more recent hit used the chorus melody from this Messina song, introducing it to a new generation. Even if you don’t know the verses by heart, odds are you can sing along to this runaway anthem—whether that’s because of Swindell or the sheer amount of times the original has been played.

“Chicken Fried” — Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” opens with a chorus. “You know I like my chicken fried / A cold beer on a Friday night / A pair of jeans that fit just right / And the radio up,” the lyrics read. But many listeners drop off after the refrain. They only know this nostalgic chorus because it’s so prevalent in popular culture—the verses less so.

“Strawberry Wine” — Deana Carter

Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” was a massive crossover hit. Because of this, many people can sing along to the chorus of this song, even if they don’t know the rest of the lyrics. This track will instantly make you nostalgic, recalling all the times you heard it when it was first released in the 90s.

“Don’t Rock The Jukebox” — Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson’s “Don’t Rock The Jukebox” is another song that starts with the chorus. Like “Chicken Fried,” the title line in the chorus is the only thing many people know. After that, recognizability drops significantly. However, even if you can’t sing this song word for word, there is a sense of nostalgia that everyone gets when this throwback hit comes on.

“I Like It, I Love It” — Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It” is one of the most famous country choruses of all time. It’s become a phrase that’s snuck into culture at large. You don’t need to be a country fan to sing along when McGraw launches into the chorus. You’ll pick it up like riding a bike, quickly remembering this nostalgic hit.

(Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns)