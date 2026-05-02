3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Made Us Start a Band

The 1990s rocked in, well, many different ways. No matter what kind of fan you were, there was a subgenre for you. From grunge to hair metal to jam bands, the decade offered rock lovers a plethora of options to choose from.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three offerings that not only entertained us, but that also inspired us to do more with our creativity—with our very lives! Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1990s that made us start a band.

“Hand In My Pocket” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

If you wanted to understand the definition of the word brash in the 1990s, all you had to do was look at Alanis Morissette’s example. Not only was she a popular and successful child actor on shows like You Can’t Do That On Television, but she soon became an important rock artist, culminating in many ways with her 1995 ubiquitous LP, Jagged Little Pill. The bold and sharp-tongued work inspired many thanks to songs like the acerbic “You Oughta Know” and the creative “Hand In My Pocket”.

“Come As You Are” by Nirvana from ‘Nevermind’ (1991)

You couldn’t have been sentient in the 1990s and not known about Nirvana. The group was at the height of fame, the peak of musical prowess. And it all kicked off thanks to their 1991 release, Nevermind. Of course, the album’s opening track, “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, is the most well-known from the LP. But the song “Come As You Are” remains both clever, well-known, and essential. A song of welcome sung with such a brooding mood—what a combination!

“Two Step” by Dave Matthews Band from ‘Crash’ (1996)

Dave Matthews Band is an inspiring group. There has never been a band like it before or since. And while the collective is known for songs like “Crash Into Me”, their lesser-known jams like “Two Step” remain invigorating, enlivening. DMB used saxophones, violins, flutes, and other odd instruments to create their sound. That should move anyone interested in songwriting to believe they can do it their own way. What’s better than that?

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