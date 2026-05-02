Why New Wave Will Never Die: 5 Songs That Still Rule the Airwaves

The late 1970s and 1980s birthed the rise of new wave music, the natural response to the growing use of new audio tech (like the synthesizer) and the growing boredom with old-school rock music. Some new wave songs were so good that they still make it to the radio constantly, decades after they first debuted. Let’s look at just a few such amazing songs, shall we?

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“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears (1985)

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” by Tears For Fears embodies an idea that still rings true today. Perhaps it always has. Everybody wants power, but few are willing to die for it. This song was pretty profound when it was first released. And, musically, it’s still an absolutely amazing (and danceable) new wave tune.

“Just Like Heaven” by The Cure (1987)

The Cure had quite a few new wave hits that could have made it to this list. I went with “Just Like Heaven” because I hear it out in the wild all the time. It’s such a good gothic rock song, one that Robert Smith wrote about dating his soon-to-be wife, Mary Poole. Few makeout songs have stood the test of time like this one.

“Take On Me” by a-ha (1984)

Insanely catchy, perfectly danceable, and full of all the new wave elements that made the genre appealing, you just can’t beat “Take On Me”. No matter your age or if you were even alive in 1984, you’ve heard this song and have probably enjoyed it a little bit. And that iconic music video? Perfection. Few songs have influenced pop culture in the 1980s and 1990s quite like this one did.

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division (1980)

Joy Division changed the world by introducing post-punk to the mainstream, and the band’s limited but profound discography is still loved by listeners today. “Love Will Tear Us Apart” is a standalone single that has also stood the test of time, and Ian Curtis’ desperate vocals are on a completely different level. There’s an earnestness and sadness to this song that few musicians (including those who have covered the song) have been able to master.

“Cars” by Gary Numan (1979)

“Cars” is the song most people think of when they think of new wave songs. I certainly get why. When the genre was still in its infancy, Gary Numan released the album The Pleasure Principle to universal acclaim. “Cars” remains the most successful single from that album, and it’s the gift that just keeps on giving. Many synth-pop outfits and producers in the decades since have been heavily influenced by this very song.

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