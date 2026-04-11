On This Day in 1977, Waylon Jennings Released a No. 1 Song He Hated About a Place He’d Never Visited

Building an entire career on flouting the restrictive norms of 1970s Nashville, Waylon Jennings seldom did anything he didn’t want to do. The West Texas native formed the backbone of the “outlaw country” music alongside Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Kris Kristofferson. So it may be surprising to learn that Jennings openly hated one of his most seminal hits—”Luckenbach, Texas”, released on this day (April 11) in 1977.

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The lead single from his Platinum-certified album Ol’ Waylon, “Luckenbach, Texas” revitalized both its namesake Hill Country town and Jennings’ career. It was co-written by Chips Moman and Bobby Emmons, who proposed the song to Jennings because his “name’s in it.”

An easygoing tune about prioritizing the simpler things in life, “Luckenbach, Texas” gave Waylon Jennings his fifth No. 1 hit, spending six weeks atop the Hot Country Songs chart. And it didn’t only resonate among country audiences, climbing to No. 16 on the adult contemporary chart and No. 25 on the all-genre Hot 100.

@djkmags 🇺🇸 Waylon Jennings – Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love) #1977 outlaw country • Released: 1977 • Album: Ol’ Waylon • Writers: Bobby Emmons & Chips Moman • A central anthem of the #outlaw country movement, capturing Waylon’s rebellion against Nashville polish and his desire for simplicity. • Features a spoken cameo by Willie Nelson, further tying it to the outlaw scene. • The song’s setting — the tiny #Texas town of #Luckenbach — became synonymous with the idea of “getting back to what matters.” 🎸 Song Style & Themes • Style: Outlaw country / country-pop crossover • Sound characteristics: • Laid-back acoustic groove • Warm steel guitar • Relaxed, conversational vocal delivery from Waylon • Themes: • Rejecting materialism and social climbing • Repairing a strained relationship • Returning to a simpler, more authentic life “back to the basics of love” • References to Hank Williams and Jerry Jeff Walker reinforce the song’s roots-country ethos. 📊 Chart Performance • Billboard Hot Country Singles: 1 (1977) — one of Waylon’s signature chart-toppers. • Stayed at 1 for 6 weeks, becoming one of the biggest country hits of the decade. • Helped push the Ol’ Waylon album to major commercial success. 📺 Music Video • Released before the music-video era. • TV performances usually show Waylon performing with his band, with Willie Nelson occasionally joining for the spoken outro in live shows. 🏆 Legacy • One of the defining songs of outlaw country, often cited as a perfect example of Waylon’s cool, effortless delivery. • Made Luckenbach, Texas a cultural landmark — tourism boomed because of the song. • Continues to be a staple of classic-country radio and a fan favorite in retrospectives of the era. • Helped solidify Waylon and Willie’s partnership as one of country music’s most iconic duos. ♬ original sound – DJKmags Rocks

The song’s success came as no surprise to Jennings. “I knew it was a hit song, even though I didn’t like it, and still don’t,” wrote the Country Music Hall of Famer in his autobiography.

[RELATED: Watch an Unrecognizable Waylon Jennings Perform a Deep Cut Cover That the Original Songwriter Later Refused to Play]

What Waylon Jennings Hated Most About His Biggest Hit

Mostly, Waylon Jennings just hated singing about himself in the third person: Let’s go to Luckenbach, Texas / With Waylon and Willie and the boys.

“He didn’t like the fact that he was going to sing his own name in a song,” the singer’s son, Shooter Jennings, told Rolling Stone in 2017.

Moreover, it reminded him too much of the Danny O’Keefe song “Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues”. “And it had a laid-back rhythm I kept wanting to rush,” Jennings wrote. “I’ve never been to Luckenbach. Neither had Chips or his co-writer, Bobby Emmons.”

According to Rolling Stone, the four-time CMA Award winner would visit Luckenbach only once, playing Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic there in 1997, five years before his death.

Certainly, Jennings couldn’t deny the song’s impact. It helped make Ol’ Waylon his highest-selling studio album and the first by a solo country artist to go Platinum.

Still, he would never warm up to “Luckenback, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)”.

“He said, ‘Just remind me when I’m picking singles from now on that I got to sing that motherf—er every night,’” said Richie Albright, Jennings’ longtime drummer.

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