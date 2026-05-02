“You’re Not Getting Your Money Back”: Blake Shelton Delivers an Impromptu Stand-up Comedy Routine During Hometown Performance

While Blake Shelton was born in Oklahoma, the singer eventually left the state when wanting to pursue a career in country music. Traveling to Nashville while still a teenager, the singer produced a career that has lasted over two decades and included hits like “God’s Country,” “Nobody But You,” and “Home.” Never forgetting his home state, Shelton recently took the stage near his hometown and joked about how much they thought he “sucked.”

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Using a word like “suck” to describe Shelton is downright heresy. During his career, he has charted over two dozen No. 1 hit songs. His first No. 1 came back in 2001 when he released “Austin.” Peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart, it hit No. 18 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

When performing at the Lucas Oil Live venue at the WinStar World Casino in Oklahoma, Shelton took a moment to highlight his first hit song. “My first single was a song called ‘Austin.’ ‘Austin’ came out 25 years ago.” When the crowd reacted to how long it had been, he replied, “I know, that’s what I said, ‘it’s bulls***.’ But I still get to come out here and do this in front of y’all and get support from my home state.”

Just know when you go to a Blake Shelton concert, just be prepared to also receive a stand-up comedy routine!

Exhibit A! 😆

Blake, talking about performing in front of the hometown crowd!! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/QX4AKGquur — Victoria (@viclovesbg) April 26, 2026

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Blake Shelton Jokes Fans Don’t Want To See Him

With the venue packed with fans, Shelton continued his comedic moment by shining a light on them. “This is the hardest crowd to get to come out and see you, because everybody’s life, ‘Oh s***, I don’t want to see Blake. Seen him when he was fifteen. Sucked then and still sucks. He also owes me money. He was a dick in high school. All that stuff.’”

Sharing a laugh with the audience, Shelton thanked them for continuing to come out and supporting him. A special moment for the country singer, he hoped to celebrate his entire discography, including the ones that didn’t make it to No.1. “I don’t even do that many shows anymore. And I get a little out of practice, so if I screw some of this stuff up tonight – you’re not getting your money back. I’m just saying – it happens.”

Leaning into the joke, Shelton proved once again that his charm goes far beyond the music. Mixing humor with a genuine appreciation for the fans, the singer chuckled at the idea of no refunds. He reiterated, “I’ve been a dick since high school.”

Although the years brought Shelton success, fame, and accolades, his performance proved that even with a career in the spotlight – he’s still the same guy from Oklahoma.



(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)