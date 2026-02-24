3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1970 We Still Stan

The turn of a new decade can mean a great many things. It can provide hope, a change. It can mark the beginning of something special. A new decade can also be a point in time when we mourn the past. But you know what? All of these are excellent subjects to explore in music—in a song.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock songs that found themselves at the hinge of a new time. The 1960s were over and the 1970s were just starting. Indeed, these are three classic rock Grammy Award winners from 1970 we still stan.

The 5th Dimension

Listening to the Los Angeles-born group The 5th Dimension is like watching a portal open up. The thing pops up in front of your vision at a point, and then it grows and grows. It swirls in various colors and soon you can see another world beyond your own. The harmonies that the band provides its fans are unmatched, one part divine and one part mysterious. The band got their flowers during the 1970 Grammy Awards, taking home the coveted trophy for Record of the Year for their blissful, yet ominous track “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In”. They won the award for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance by a Group for the song, too.

Crosby, Stills & Nash

Every year, the Grammy Awards honor those artists who have established themselves in the business. The pageant hands out important trophies to those who we know well, whose music has become a mainstay on the radio. But the Grammys also honor those artists who are new and fresh in our lives. Case in point: the 1970 Grammy Awards handed out a trophy to the new folk-rock trio Crosby, Stills & Nash, acknowledging the trio’s lush and lovely debut LP, Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Blood, Sweat & Tears

Rockers Blood, Sweat & Tears took home a major award at the 1970 Grammys. Indeed, the band received the trophy for Album of the Year for their self-titled sophomore record. Featuring a real sense of dynamics, the New York City-born collective could switch between giant swells of rock and almost jazz-like improvisation. It was quite a feat both in the day and now and their award-winning LP shows that off. It’s like an amusement park for your ears!

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images