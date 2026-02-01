3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1995 Who We Still Stan

Every decade has major inflection points when it comes to the world of music. And when it comes to the 1990s, that inflection point came around the middle of the decade. That’s when music fans began to shift away from the dark, depressive sounds of grunge and look more toward new voices.

Here below, we wanted to highlight that shift by looking into the most famous music awards show of the day. And we wanted to look at it smack-dab in the middle of the decade. Indeed, these are three classic rock Grammy Award winners from 1995 that we still stan.

Sheryl Crow

At the 1995 Grammy Awards, crossover star Sheryl Crow took home one of the most coveted pieces of hardware. Indeed, Crow garnered Record of the Year (and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance) for her sticky song, “All I Wanna Do”. But the Kennett, Missouri-born Crow didn’t stop there. She also took home the trophy for Best New Artist during the pageant. Indeed, she cleaned up at the show. It was a great night to be Sheryl Crow!

Bruce Springsteen

A familiar face to music fans by this time, Bruce Springsteen was actually the most decorated person during the night of the 1995 Grammy Awards. Springsteen, who took home four trophies on the night, was honored largely for his melancholy song, “Streets Of Philadelphia”, from the Academy Award-winning film at that same time, Philadelphia. The Boss lending his well-known raspy voice to a film about such heady and difficult topics as sexuality and human rights was a real success story.

Soundgarden

The recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, Soundgarden may not be the biggest grunge band of all time, but they just might be the most significant. The Seattle-born group, which was led by banshee vocalist Chris Cornell, garnered the first-ever grunge Grammy nomination in 1990. And the group won a trophy in 1995 for Best Hard Rock Performance for their iconic single, “Black Hole Sun”. Cornell was one of the premier voices of his generation in the 1990s and the sad but supremely catchy “Black Hole Sun” was a prime example.

Photo by Donna Santisi/Redferns