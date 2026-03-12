3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1950s That Were Big at Sock Hops

Back in the 1950s, teenagers used to dance all the time. Imagine that! They weren’t on their cell phones, walking the sidewalks like zombies. They weren’t playing video games, wearing Britney Spears microphones and talking to people from all around the world. No, they were dancing.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three classic rock songs from the 1950s that were big during the dancing days. While teens would go to “sock hops” and remove their shoes so as not to damage the dance floor varnish, it was tracks like these that got them moving!

“Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry (Single, 1958)

Fans of the classic movie Back To The Future remember the scene well. Michael J. Fox‘s character has traveled back in time and he’s found himself on a stage playing guitar for 1950s teens. But who does he look to so that he can entertain the kids on the high school dance floor in front of him? That’s right, Chuck Berry and the lively song “Johnny B. Goode”. While the track came out in 1958, Fox’s plucky character has traveled even further back in time than that and the song is all new to the kids. It’s a memorable scene that proves the power of Chuck Berry and his timeless rock tunes.

“The Twist” by Hank Ballard & The Midnighters (Single, 1958)

While some might think this song came out before the dance craze of the same name, it actually came out afterwards, marking the happy moment in time. But certainly this song also helped to spread the word of the dance and make it even more popular. Indeed, it’s nearly impossible to hear this tune even today and not get up on your feet and start to shake your rump and twist your feet back and forth on the floor. Of course, it’s made even easier with your socked feet and without the friction of shoes!

“Rock Around The Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets from ‘Rock Around The Clock’ (1954)

For anyone who’s watched the old sitcom Happy Days, this is a familiar song. But it has also lived on beyond the small screen. “Rock Around The Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets is simply a classic track. It has lived on through the decades and will certainly continue to merely because it hits home in a very human way. It strikes a chord in us that gets us up off our butts and onto the dance floor! That’s priceless.

Photo by PoPsie Randolph/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images