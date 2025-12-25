3 Classic Rock Music Videos From the 90s That We Keep Revisiting

When you think back to the music of the 1990s, do the words “classic rock” ever cross your mind? Well, the mid-90s are a whopping 30 years in the past. Hard to believe! And the music from that time period is officially classic. The benefit of diving back into the 90s, though, is the plethora of music videos. The decade was saturated with them!

Videos by American Songwriter

Below, we wanted to explore three classic rock music videos from the 90s that we still put on repeat. A trio of offerings we think about and return to often. Indeed, these are three classic rock music videos from the 90s that we adore.

“November Rain” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Use Your Illusion I’ (1992)

In many ways, this nearly 10-minute music video set the standard for lengthy visual works from popular bands. Every movie-like music video owes at least a small debt of gratitude to the party rockers Guns N’ Roses. But not every song they released was meant to get the party going. “November Rain” was a thoughtful, extended ballad that moved as many emotions as it did mandolin strings.

“Losing My Religion” by R.E.M. from ‘Out Of Time’ (1991)

One of the most memorable songs from the 90s also got one of the most memorable music videos of the decade. Full of religious imagery, “Losing My Religion” was born from a mandolin riff. The result is a sticky classic rock song that leans into the beauty of strings to tell a sad tale of loss. With surreal, poetic imagery from lead vocalist Michael Stipe, this tune will be seen and heard for centuries to come.

“Buddy Holly” by Weezer from ‘Weezer (The Blue Album)’ (1994)

Weezer became a household name thanks to this music video. To make it, they took imagery from America’s favorite re-run sitcom and turned it into a hip offering for MTV and VH1. We all sat at home sick from work or school in the 80s and 90s and watched Happy Days. Well, so did Weezer, and they took clips from that show and made a music vid for the ages for their single “Buddy Holly”.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images