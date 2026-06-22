3 Classic Rock Songs Everyone Knows, but Almost Nobody Remembers the Bands That Sang Them

There are so many classic rock songs out there that everyone remembers, but nobody seemingly remembers the bands that recorded them. It’s a strange phenomenon, one that’s common among one-hit wonders and unassuming groups alike. Let’s jog your memory and celebrate some of the bands behind the classic rock hits I know you love!

“Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin from ‘Tin Tin’ (1970)

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I love this weird little baroque pop gem from 1970, so much so that it has made it into my daily rotation. Listeners that year were also down with “Toast And Marmalade For Tea”, as the song made it all the way to No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and did even better in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. Sadly, nowadays, nobody seems to remember the band Tin Tin.

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Tin Tin was a pop-rock outfit from Australia that formed in 1966. They eventually came to an end in 1973, after failing to replicate the success of “Toast And Marmalade For Tea”. They’re considered a one-hit wonder band today, and I think that’s a little unfair. Several of their subsequent singles were wonderful, such as “Is That The Way” and “It’s A Long Way To Georgia”.

“Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock from ‘Incense And Peppermints’ (1967)

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When one thinks of the 1960s, one tends to think of this sunshine pop psychedelic rock tune from Strawberry Alarm Clock. Lots of people who were around to hear “Incense And Peppermints” drop in 1967 still know all the words. But few remember the unique band behind the tune.

Strawberry Alarm Clock is still together today, though they did break up several times in the 1970s. Formed in California, this group is considered one of the most important acid rock outfits of the Summer of Love movement, and they have other singles worth checking out. Two I’d recommend are “Tomorrow” (1968) and “Good Morning Starshine” (1969).

“Vehicle” by The Ides Of March from ‘Vehicle’ (1970)

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Remember this funk rock jam from 1970? “Vehicle” was quite a smash hit, and it made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. But after the success of this classic rock song, The Ides Of March faded from the spotlight, and I feel like nobody really remembers them today.

The Ides Of March formed in 1966 and broke up in 1973, but have since reunited as of 1990. The group often gets the “one-hit wonder” treatment, although they had several fairly successful songs on the US and Canadian charts. A few I’d give a spin outside “Vehicle” are “Superman” and “L.A. Goodbye”.

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