3 Acoustic Folk Songs From the 1950s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

The 1950s gave music fans some terrific folk songs. Indeed, some of the tunes from back then remain so essential now that they’ll never leave us. And it’s those tracks we wanted to highlight below.

Indeed, we wanted to dive into three songs from the era that continue to shape our lives today. These are three acoustic folk songs from the 1950s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Videos by American Songwriter

“He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” by Odetta from ‘Odetta Sings Ballads And Blues’ (1956)

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This traditional folk song goes all the way back to the 1920s. But when it was sung in 1956 by iconic artist Odetta, it took on a whole new life. While the song obviously has religious sentiment, Odetta brings a deep gospel quality to the track. All the while, you can hear an authentic American folk quality to her sound, too. It’s as if she’s embodied the bridge between tradition and religion. Indeed, hearing her sing is a masterclass in music history—not just entertainment.

“Jamaica Farewell” by Harry Belafonte from ‘Calypso’ (1956)

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Has there ever been a smoother, purer singer than Harry Belafonte? The guy could charm the blue off the sky. And on the 1956 tune, “Jamaica Farewell”, Belafonte gets everyone within listening distance wrapped nicely around his little finger. His voice is buoyant, bright. His talent is effortless. But yet we know there is a connection in the music to another land, another culture, another time and place. We just want to go there. And Belafonte transports us note by note.

“Kisses Sweeter Than Wine” by The Weavers (Single, 1951)

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Listening to this song, you can hear the roots of what would come later via artists like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and more. This 1951 single is as folk as it gets, and the acoustic guitar underneath the blanket of harmonizing vocals reminds you that most of the time the best music is the simplest. If it can be sung and accompanied by an acoustic six-string—what more do you need? That’s what The Weavers show us again on this warm offering.

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