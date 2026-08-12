3 Country Songs From 1992 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows Word for Word Today

In country music, there may not be a better decade than the 1990s. Included in the 1990s are some of the best country songs, which are still being sung today, including these three. All of these tunes dropped in 1992, and it’s almost certain that every 90s kid can still sing them word for word today.

“Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

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There may not be a more popular country song from the 1990s than “Achy Breaky Heart”. The song is Cyrus’s debut single. It is part of Some Gave All, his freshman album.

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“Achy Breaky Heart” was written by Don Von Tress. The Marcy Brothers first released “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1991, titled “Don’t Tell My Heart”. One year later, Cyrus released his version, which became the biggest hit of his career.

The singalong chorus says, “But don’t tell my heart my achy breaky heart / I just don’t think it’d understand / And if you tell my heart my achy breaky heart / He might blow up and kill this man.”

“Achy Breaky Heart” spent five weeks in the No. 1 spot on the country charts. It also became a Top 5 pop hit.

“No One Else On Earth” by Wynonna Judd

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“No One Else On Earth” is Wynonna Judd’s third single as a solo artist and her third consecutive No.1 single. On Wynonna, her first album since The Judds, a duo she formed with her mother, Naomi Judd, disbanded, “No One Else On Earth” was written by Jill Colucci, Stewart Harris, and Sam Lorber.

“No One Else On Earth” says, “No one else on earth could ever hurt me / Break my heart the way you do / No one else on earth was ever worth it / No one can love me like / No one can love me like you.“

Wynonna includes “She Is His Only Need” and “I Saw The Light”, which were also big hits.

“What Part Of No” by Lorrie Morgan

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By the time Lorrie Morgan released “What Part Of No”, she had already made a name for herself by releasing sassy songs. But “What Part Of No” is full of attitude, in the best way possible. The feisty song is on Watch Me, Morgan’s third studio album.

Wayne Perry and Gerald Smith are the writers of “What Part Of No”. The slightly comedic song says, “What part of ‘No’ don’t you understand / To put it plain and simple / I’m not into one night stands / I’d be glad to explain / If it’s too hard to comprehend / What part of ‘No’ don’t you understand?”

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