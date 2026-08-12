7 of the Best 1970s Rock Songs That Never Made It to No. 1

Chart performance is a standard metric for judging a single’s commercial success, but that doesn’t always translate to quality. For every subpar song that managed to top the charts, there are several more phenomenal ones that never made it to No. 1. There are plenty of reasons why the song might have stalled before reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100, none of which have to do with the song’s quality.

Because frankly, all of these 1970s songs deserved to top the charts.

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“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

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Kicking off our list of incredible 1970s songs that never made it to No. 1 is perhaps one of the more surprising entries: “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. The song is practically a rock ‘n’ roll standard at this point. However, when it first came out in 1975, the song peaked at No. 9.

“Barracuda” by Heart

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Heart released “Barracuda” in 1977 as a scathing commentary on the pervasiveness of creeps in the music industry. The classic rock cut, unfortunately, remains relevant today. “Barracuda” is considered a decade-defining staple today. But in the late 1970s, the song failed to break into the Top 10, peaking at No. 11.

“Fly Like An Eagle” by Steve Miller Band

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“Fly Like An Eagle” by Steve Miller Band got close to being a No. 1 hit single of the 1970s, but it couldn’t eke past the No. 2 spot. Nevertheless, the song is one of the most ubiquitous psychedelic rock cuts to come out of the 1970s. Indeed, this song instantly sends you flying back to the era of bell bottoms and dagger collars.

“Rocky Mountain Way” by Joe Walsh

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Joe Walsh’s 1973 track, “Rocky Mountain Way”, is a staple in classic rock radio today. When it was first released, though, it was less pervasive. The solo track peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. His subsequent hiring into Eagles helped maintain this song’s lifespan into the latter half of the decade and in the years that followed.

“Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac

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Stevie Nicks certainly came out swinging when she gave songs like “Rhiannon” to Fleetwood Mac in the first year of her joining the band. It’s an iconic song that remains a favorite decades later, but it wasn’t a No. 1 hit upon its 1976 release. This quintessential Fleetwood Mac tune peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Green-Eyed Lady” by Sugarloaf

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“Green-Eyed Lady” by Sugarloaf helped bridge the gap between the prog rock of the late 1960s and early 70s. The song made a valiant effort in its race to the top of the charts. But in the end, it would stall out at No. 3. A good placement, but not the top.

“More Than A Feeling” by Boston

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Finally, Boston’s “More Than A Feeling” wraps up this list of incredible 1970s songs that didn’t make it to No. 1. To be fair, the fact that Boston reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 with their lead single from their debut album is still impressive, even if it’s not technically No. 1.

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