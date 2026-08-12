4 Girl Groups From the Early 1960s Who Defined a Classic Sound

If you close your eyes and think about the early 1960s, a certain sound will likely spring to mind. Instantly, you’ll begin to think of that classic R&B sound from the era and those fantastic groups who helped define it.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into the sound of the era and remember four acts that helped to establish it. Indeed, here are four girl groups from the early 1960s who defined a classic sound.

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The Shirelles

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The Shirelles helped to begin the 1960s with girl group music. Indeed, the collective dropped their debut album in December of 1960. That LP, Tonight’s the Night, included the group’s breakout hit single, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”. The Shirelles would release a dozen more albums, including nine more during the 1960s. Today, the band is remembered as being one of the first in a beloved style.

The Marvelettes

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The Marvelettes released their debut album, Please Mr. Postman, in 1961. That album included the hit single of the same name—a song that still rings out today on various television shows, ads, and movies. The singing group would go on to release eight more LPs during the 1960s, along with a number of records post-the seminal decade. Bottom line: they are a musical good time.

The Ronettes

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While The Ronettes only released one formal studio album—the fabulous 1964 LP, Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes—the famed girl group released several singles years prior to that. The Ronettes dropped their debut track, “I Want A Boy”, in 1961. More singles followed, including the timeless tune “Be My Baby”, in 1963. Today, they are remembered as perhaps the best example of an early 1960s singing group.

The Supremes

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The Supremes are an iconic, all-time group. The Diana Ross-led project released its debut LP, Meet The Supremes, in 1962. From there, they released a whopping 17 more albums in the 1960s before Ross chose to pursue a solo career in 1970. But no matter what happened during the 1970s, The Supremes are remembered today as being the Platonic Ideal of a 1960s girl group.

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