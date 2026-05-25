Chris Stapleton Flirts With His Wife, Duets With Lainey Wilson, and Powers Through a Rainstorm During Nashville Stadium Show

Chris Stapleton delivered an unforgettable show on Saturday night in Nashville. The country music star entered onto the stage at Nissan Stadium with little fanfare, before diving into hits like “Bad As I Used to Be,” “Arkansas,” and “What Am I Gonna Do.”

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Five songs in, Stapleton addressed the crowd for the first time, telling them that he was going to go light on the talking and heavy on the music throughout his two-hour set.

“I’m so thankful and grateful to get to do this for y’all tonight and every night,” Stapleton told the packed crowd. “I’m proof dreams come true.”

It’s not just Stapleton’s professional dreams that have come true, but his personal ones too. Both aspects were on full display throughout the show, as his wife, Morgane Stapleton, was by his side on stage to sing backup vocals.

During songs like “Millionaire,” Stapleton seemed to forget about the tens of thousands of people in attendance, as he sang the romantic lyrics directly to his wife.

Stapleton’s set continued with “Parachute,” before he dedicated his performance of “It Takes a Woman” to Ronnie Bowman. Stapleton penned the 2023 track with Bowman and Jerry Salley, the former of whom died in March.

Later, Stapleton brought out one of his opening acts, Allen Stone. The headliner praised the younger musician as “one of the best singers I’ve ever heard,” before performing Al Green’s “I’m a Ram” alongside him.

Afterwards, the band left the stage, leaving Stapleton alone for a three-song set. He started things off by covering Eric Clapton’s “Change the World.”

Next, Stapleton laughed off a fan’s request to play “Free Bird,” opting instead to sing The SteelDrivers’ “Peacemaker,” a song one of his sons asked to hear. He finished the intimate portion of the show by playing his 2017 track “I Was Wrong.”

Chris Stapleton Teams Up With Lainey Wilson

With the band back, Stapleton invited his second opener, Lainey Wilson, onto the stage.

“I cannot believe she’s out her with us,” Stapleton marveled before the newly-married Wilson came on stage. “She’s one of the finest entertainers on planet Earth.”

Fans got to see that for themselves earlier in the night when Wilson delivered an hour-long opening set. The lively performance included her latest single, “Can’t Sit Still,” as well as hits like “Things a Man Oughta Know,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and “Heart Like a Truck.”

Later, alongside Stapleton, Wilson performed a cover of The Georgia Satellites’ “Keep Your Hands to Yourself.”

After Wilson left the stage, the rain clouds began to move in. Audience members checked their phones for weather updates, but Stapleton seemed unconcerned with the chance of rain. Instead, he continued the show with performances of songs including “Cold” and “You Should Probably Leave.”

“Outlaw State of Mind” ended with a guitar jam session to remember, before Stapleton wrapped things up with “Broken Halos” and “Tennessee Whiskey.”

It was during the final song of the night that the rain began coming down. That, however, didn’t stop poncho-covered fans from swaying and singing along to Stapleton’s signature song.

Photo by Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images