3 Classic Rock Songs From 1977 That Are Defined by Their Iconic Guitar Riffs

Classic rock is synonymous with iconic guitar riffs. In the 1970s, everyone from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and Aerosmith crafted radio staples with motifs that became just as recognizable as their vocal hooks. One could argue, as I have here, that the words don’t always matter. Especially when the guitars are hitting in the right way.

Think of a riff as the song’s musical theme. It’s different from a chord progression, although riffs often contain chords. And many chord progressions are so famous, they become riffs, too. For this list, we’ll focus on heavy riffs from 1977. Indeed, each song also has a memorable hook, but on these tracks, the guitar riff is the star.

“Barracuda” by Heart

Ann Wilson said “Barracuda” represented a “flash” of anger over sexism she and her sister Nancy had faced in the music industry. She recalled an episode when a man approached her and implied an incest fantasy between Ann and Nancy. And if ever a guitar riff was written to reflect permanent rage, the galloping notes that sweep and swirl suggest the cruel intentions of this sordid character, with Ann’s operatic screams to match the furious riff.

“Whole Lotta Rosie” by AC/DC

Angus and Malcolm Young became guitar legends by arranging simple chords into some of the most iconic riffs in rock history. The brothers found power in simplicity, and lead singer Bon Scott used the Youngs’ bluesy chords to detail all things primal. In “Whole Lotta Rosie”, Scott recalls a night out with an obese woman. He opens the tune with this intro: “Wanna tell you a story about a woman I know.” Then he describes the woman’s endomorphic dimensions and the ensuing rendezvous. With a riff this good, Scott probably could have shouted just about anything over it.

“Godzilla” by Blue Öyster Cult

Though most are already familiar with the monstrous Godzilla, Blue Öyster Cult’s guitar riff remains just as identifiable among hard rock aficionados. You can imagine the angry reptile stomping and throwing cars and terrorizing the locals as it makes its way through a doomed city. “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” has a great riff, too, but thanks to Will Ferrell and Saturday Night Live, it’s probably best known for its relentless cowbell. Yet the guitars in “Godzilla” have enough power here to outshine the track’s prehistoric titular character.

