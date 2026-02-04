3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1990s That Get Me out of Bed

It’s always difficult to get out of bed in the morning. The alarm clock always comes too soon, it’s always too cold, and the sun is never up. Add to that the fact that there are times in our lives when our bodies simply want to sleep in more—yes, it can be tough to get up in the early hours of the day.

But that’s where music can come in. That’s where music can help to open your eyes and lift your spirit right along with your feet as you rise from the cozy mattress and waddle into the new day, eyes bleary. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1990s that get me out of bed.

“I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred from ‘Up’ (1991)

There’s nothing quite like a friend pumping you up to get you ready to face the day. In rap music, they’re called hype men. They’re by your side and they praise you, saying how talented you are. That’s precisely what Right Said Fred is doing, essentially. While they are saying how sexy they are, when we hear the track, we internalize it. We make Right Said Fred’s voices our own. We become the sexy ones. And if you’re all that and a bag of chips—well, you should rise and shine and share your gifts with the world! That’s what this song says.

“Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” by Us3 from ‘Hand On The Torch’ (1992)

Speaking of rap music, here’s a track from the early 1990s that is just the right flavor of fun. This song is joy incarnate. Us3 released this tune from the LP, Hand On The Torch, and for a minute there they really were leading the way. Sampling the iconic jazz artist Herbie Hancock, “Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)” infuses an energy and a spirit into you that cannot be quelled under the covers. It demands you wake up and enjoy the day ahead.

“Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something from ‘Home’ (1995)

Did somebody say breakfast? What better way to get up in the morning than with a catchy one-hit wonder and a snack in a jewelry store? You get all that and more with this offering from Deep Blue Something’s 1995 LP, Home. What a coincidence! You’re at home sleeping and they’re proposing breakfast! What a combination.

