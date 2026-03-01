3 Classic Rock Songs From 1981 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Classic rock in the early 1980s was on a very different level. And in the year 1981, some seriously memorable classic rock jams dropped, and the masses still love them very much today. Let’s take a look at a few nostalgic hits, shall we?

“Working For The Weekend” by Loverboy

Heavy metal was kicking off in a big way in the early 1980s, but that didn’t stop some bands from continuing on the trend of upbeat, danceable, pop-friendly rock music. Loverboy was one such outfit, and the pop rock tune “Working For The Weekend” boasts one of the catchiest and most delightful choruses of classic rock songs that came out in 1981. It was quite a hit, too. “Working For The Weekend” peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the Rock Top Tracks chart in the US.

“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

Alright, I’m being biased here. I’m obsessed with this song. It’s one of the best works to come out of the early 1980s, in my opinion. Phil Collins knew what he was doing. The experimental pop touch he lent to this somewhat minimalist electronic rock tune made it an absolute smash in 1981. “In The Air Tonight” peaked at No. 2 on the UK Singles chart and No. 19 on the Hot 100 in the US.

A groundbreaking piece of work that just sounds like the 80s, “In The Air Tonight” was also the subject of an urban legend. After its release, the song was rumored to have been inspired by Collins witnessing someone drowning in real life. Collins denied this on multiple occasions. And yet, the rumor has endured, and was even referenced in rapper Eminem’s 2000 song “Stan”.

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne

That extremely memorable intro is known to just about everyone alive today, including non-fans of heavy metal. “Crazy Train” is one of Ozzy Osbourne’s most famous solo songs. And it was one that came quite close to being a crossover hit. “Crazy Train” peaked at No. 6 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart in the US and No. 9 on the Mainstream Rock chart. Even though it didn’t quite make it, “Crazy Train” remains one of Osbourne’s most memorable solo tracks. And when most think of 80s heavy metal, they think of this very song.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns