Remember When: Steven Van Zandt Made Crucial Contributions to ‘Born To Run’ in the Mid-1970s, Earning an Invite to the E Street Band in the Process

Steven Van Zandt has put together a wildly successful and varied career in the world of music (and a few other media, for that matter). But most people know him first and foremost as the guitarist in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

Videos by American Songwriter

Even before he officially joined the band, however, Van Zandt made two essential contributions to Springsteen’s breakthrough Born To Run album, which was released in 1975. In fact, those contributions helped earn him his official invite to be an E Street Band member.

Bending “Born”

Steven Van Zandt was good friends with fellow New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen long before he ever joined Bruce’s E Street Band. They even played together in a few lesser-known bands in the late 60s and early 70s. Springsteen then went off to his solo career. Meanwhile, Van Zandt made his first big mark writing and producing for another Jersey band, South Side Johnny And The Asbury Jukes.

Still, Van Zandt stayed in close touch with Springsteen. As such, he was invited to the studio in 1974 to hear an in-progress version of a song that Bruce was planning to release as a single ahead of his third album. That song was “Born To Run”, which already featured a thick stew of instruments when Van Zandt heard it.

Springsteen originally bent one of the notes in the song’s iconic guitar riff. But when Van Zandt listened, he couldn’t hear the note move from minor to major because of the dense mix. When he brought this to Springsteen’s attention, Bruce decided he liked it Van Zandt’s way better. One wonders if the song’s ultimate success might have been altered without this crucial change.

Play It Like This

In May 1975, Springsteen was deep into the creation of the album that he hoped would capture the promise of the “Born To Run” single. He had written a song called “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”. More lighthearted than the rest of the material, it retold Springsteen’s rise in the music world as a kind of street-level myth.

The song called for horns. Springsteen dutifully hired some of the best players in the New York City area for the song’s sessions at the Record Plant. As it happened, Steven Van Zandt happened to be visiting the studio that day. He heard the horn players blasting away and was singularly unimpressed.

Brimming with bravado, Van Zandt walked up to the horn section, most of whom had no idea who he was. He directed them on what to play and how they should phrase the notes by singing out the parts. They quickly fell in line. “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” had found its soul thanks to Miami Steve.

Welcome Aboard, Miami Steve

Springsteen quickly realized that Van Zandt brought something to the band more important than just his chops as a player. His ear and production ability could be invaluable, not just on future recordings but on tour as well. He invited Van Zandt to join.

Van Zandt, to his credit, understood that Springsteen was headed for the heights. He was locked in place to Springsteen’s left at the beginning of the Born To Run tour. And, save for a decade away from the mid-80s to mid-90s, he’s been there ever since.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns