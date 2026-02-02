3 Classic Rock Songs From 1986 That Still Sound New Today

When modern artists recycle the sound of the 1980s, they often borrow from new wave and synth-pop hits, as well as sci-fi and horror soundtracks, to evoke a feeling of nostalgia. However, there was plenty of classic rock back then that still sounds new today. Some of it even foreshadowed what was to come in the 1990s.

So, for this list, we’ll look at classic rock from 1986 and revisit a band embracing the above-mentioned synth-pop. Next, a one-hit wonder from Atlanta whose Americana stood in contrast to the era’s prevailing trend of glam rock. And finally, an East Coast rock band that influenced one of the most transformative songwriters in history.

“Love Walks In” by Van Halen

Following the success of “Jump”, the synthesizer became a regular feature in Van Halen’s music. Sammy Hagar replaced David Lee Roth, and the change swapped Roth’s carnival barker vibe for earnest pop. In “Love Walks In”, Hagar aims for universal themes over a glossy production from Foreigner’s Mick Jones and engineer Donn Landee. Then Eddie Van Halen punctuates the dense and airy synths with multiple soaring guitar solos in case you forgot he was the greatest rock guitarist of his time.

“Keep Your Hands To Yourself” by Georgia Satellites

When the Georgia Satellites’ signature hit landed on the radio, it already sounded like classic rock in 1986. The band’s singer Dan Baird delivers the hook in a distinct twang in what became one of the biggest Southern rock hits of the decade. The Satellites may be remembered as a one-hit wonder, but they helped pave the way for The Black Crowes and other roots rockers. “Keep Your Hands To Yourself” primed rock radio for the Robinson brothers and blockbuster hits like “Hard To Handle” and “Twice As Hard”. And they wouldn’t be out of place among today’s Americana artists.

“Blood And Roses” by The Smithereens

Listen to “Blood And Roses” and then listen to Nirvana’s “About A Girl”. You can hear how The Smithereens’ jangly power pop helped shape Kurt Cobain’s songwriting. Singer Pat DiNizio wrote “Blood And Roses” about a girl from his high school who took her own life. Rock history is full of threads like this, these parallel lives that somehow meet in a strange and often dark symmetry. The Smithereens released a string of bangers from the mid-80s into the 90s. If you are unfamiliar, their catalog is well worth exploring.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images