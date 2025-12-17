3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1950s That Are Perfect for Singing Karaoke

What do you think would happen if you took the stage at a karaoke bar and started singing songs from the 1950s? Would people get on board? Well, we think so! We think there are some excellent classic rock songs from the 1950s that would get the whole place rocking like a ship at sea.

That’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to dive into three classic rock songs from the 1950s that we think make for excellent karaoke fodder. From their memorable lyrics to their vivid imagery, these are songs your karaoke bar will love you for summoning up. You really can’t go wrong with some stellar oldies, after all.

“Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley from ‘Jailhouse Rock’ (1957)

Elvis Presley singing about having a party in prison? That’s like catnip for early fans of rock and roll music. And that’s just what The King did in this offering from early in his career. It’s also interesting—this song, if you dig into the lyrics, boasts some interesting characters and situations. Perhaps even a romance between two inmates! How salacious! How perfect for karaoke! You just can’t beat “Jailhouse Rock” by Elvis Presley.

“Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry (Single, 1958)

Who doesn’t like a good story? Well, one of the most important people in rock music history tells one of the greatest stories about one of the greatest characters in rock history. That’s right, Chuck Berry’s tune about the guitar-playing hero Johnny B. Goode is essential listening and essential singing for any karaoke bar worth its karaoke salt.

“Yakety Yak” by The Coasters (Single, 1958)

This 1958 single from The Coasters is just a fun one to sing. The chorus of “Yakety Yak”, which includes the words “Yakety yak” in repetition, may just put a grin on the faces of all the patrons in the karaoke bar. And that’s a major win if you can pull it off. Connecting with the other singers is just as important as picking a good song to belt out beyond your range in the bar. And this one helps with both!

