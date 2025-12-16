3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Are Perfect for Singing Karaoke

Okay, let’s set the scene. It’s raining outside, and you’re caught in the middle of it. You run into the next open door you can find, and all of a sudden, you’re in the middle of a scene. The scene consists of happy people and a lot of…singing. It’s a karaoke party!

Now you have a choice: To sing or not to sing! Well, if you decide to step on stage in your wet clothes, we wanted to arm you with three great classic rock songs from the 1970s that will be excellent for the occasion. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1970s that are perfect for singing karaoke.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen from ‘A Night At The Opera’ (1975)

This song is a real crowd-pleaser. Ever since its resurgence in the classic 1990s movie Wayne’s World, this has been a song people love to sing and sing in unison together. There is nothing better than belting out “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen in a crowded bar of tipsy patrons. Before you know it, you’ll have 142 backup singers at your disposal.

“Highway To Hell” by AC/DC from ‘Highway To Hell’ (1979)

While it’s certainly a hard job to take on a classic rock song from AC/DC, that’s part of the fun of it when you do karaoke. This isn’t Carnegie Hall, after all. It’s 1:00 am in a dive bar. So, shoot for the stars. What’s the worst that can happen? Land on the moon of having a good time? Take on “Highway To Hell” by AC/DC and see what happens.

“Hotel California” by Eagles from ‘Hotel California’ (1977)

This is just one of the most beloved classic rock songs of all time. You’ll engender a lot of positive attention if you take “Hotel California” by The Eagles on in the karaoke bar. Not only that, but the song has great imagery and stories, so it will entertain the patrons, even if you don’t have a voice like a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. You can do it! Go for it!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images