3 Nostalgic Country Songs From 1969 That Should Be Remembered, but Aren’t

In 1969, some of country music’s greatest songs were released. In the decades since then, so much other music has been released that it’s easy to forget songs that came out 56 years ago. We’re taking a closer look at three nostalgic country songs that came out in 1969, songs that should be remembered today.

“The Days Of Sand And Shovels” by Waylon Jennings

By 1969, Waylon Jennings was just starting to hit his streak of hits in country music.”The Days Of Sand And Shovels” came out one decade after his debut “Jole Blon” single was released. His first Top 10 hit didn’t come out until 1966. He was still five years away from having his first No. 1 single, with “This Time“. But by 1969, Jennings was having enough hits to keep him on the radio, including with “The Days Of Sand And Shovels”.

Written by Doyle Marsh and George Reneau, “The Days Of Sand And Shovels” is a story about a man who has been in love with a woman since they were children. The relationship ultimately ends because, as he sings in the song, “I was man enough to give her everything / She needed for a while / But in searching for a perfect love / I found that I could not give her a child.”

“The Days Of Sand And Shovels” is on Jennings’ The Best Of Waylon Jennings album. Interestingly, the words in the title are never used in the song.

“Bring Me Sunshine” by Willie Nelson

Arthur Kent and Sylvia Dee penned “Bring Me Sunshine”, which was a Top 15 single for Nelson. Although it came out in 1969, Nelson didn’t include it on an album until 1974. The song first appears on his Spotlight On Willie Nelson record.

One year before Nelson’s version was released, The Mills Brothers also released their own version. “Bring Me Sunshine” became a Top 15 hit for Nelson. The song begins with, “Bring me sunshine in your smile, bring me laughter all the while / In this world where we live, there should be more happiness / So much joy you can give to each brand new bright tomorrow.”

“Wish I Didn’t Have To Miss You” by Jeannie Seely and Jack Greene

Jeannie Seely left behind quite a legacy in country music. Seely, who passed away earlier this year, released her first record, appropriately called Jeannie Seely, in 1966. By 1969, Seely was making a name for herself as a country music hitmaker. It’s a success that was propelled by the release of “Wish I Didn’t Have To Miss You”.

Seely recorded the song with fellow Grand Ole Opry member Jack Greene. Hank Cochran and Dave Kirby wrote the song, which is on the duo’s compilation, Jack Greene, Jeannie Seely project. The record remains a standout, according to BMI, as one of the best duet records of all time.

“Wish I Didn’t Hae To Miss You” says, “Sunday morning and I’d best be on my way / Got a feelin’ it will be a busy day / Doing something I’m not looking forward to / Wish I didn’t have to miss you / Broke the clock because I wound it up too tight / Lucky me, I didn’t sleep a wink last night / So I wish upon a time to do what I must do / Wish I didn’t have to miss you.”

Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images