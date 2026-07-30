3 Rock Frontwomen Who Found New Life as Solo Artists in the 1980s

Life is short. It’s important to follow your instincts. And sometimes those instincts tell you to do something that seems counterintuitive. Sometimes they tell you to leave everything you know, everything you’re comfortable with, and go solo. Here below, we wanted to highlight the careers of three rock artists from back in the day who actually did just that. Indeed, these are three rock frontwomen who found new life as solo artists in the 1980s.

Stevie Nicks

Play video

Few bands have reached the heights that the British-born rock group Fleetwood Mac did in the 1970s. The group’s 1977 LP, Rumours, is one of the iconic classic rock records. But along with a string of hit songs, Fleetwood Mac was known for internal drama. The rock outfit was as much a soap opera at its peak as it was a musical group. So, it’s no wonder that one of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest stars departed to start her own solo career. Indeed, that’s just what songwriter and performer Stevie Nicks did—and to great acclaim. Nicks released her debut solo LP, Bella Donna, in 1981. From there, she released seven more, including the latest, 24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault, in 2014.

Videos by American Songwriter

Grace Slick

Play video

Singer Grace Slick had one of those voices that could fill up a room—and a football stadium—in about .02 seconds. The model-turned-singer got her start as a lead vocalist in the mid-1960s, first joining the band The Great Society in 1965. From there, she went on to front the inimitable rock outfit Jefferson Airplane. You may remember that group for songs like “White Rabbit”, which was one of the signature tracks of the late 1960s. Later, though, Slick ventured out on her own as a solo artist. She released her first solo album, Manhole, in 1974 and followed it up with three more solo records—Dreams, Welcome To The Wrecking Ball!, and Software—in the 1980s.

Belinda Carlisle

Play video

Belinda Carlisle co-founded the popular rock group The Go-Go’s in 1978. In 1981, that project produced the chart-topping LP, Beauty And The Beat. But seven years after the band got going, The Go-Go’s disbanded and Carlisle went out to pursue a solo career. In 1986, the songwriter and performer released her debut LP, Belinda. But a year later, she scored her giant hit, “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”. The rest, well, is history.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images