3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Are Perfect for Singing Karaoke

When you take on the 1990s, you have a lot of classic rock karaoke options. Even if you want to stick to rock music, the decade offers both a plethora of tracks and a myriad of styles. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here below.

We wanted to explore three great classic rock songs from the 1990s to sing at karaoke. But on top of that, we wanted to showcase three songs that sound very unique from one another. That’s what happens if you dive into the eclectic time period. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 90s that are perfect for singing karaoke.

“You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette from ‘Jagged Little Pill’ (1995)

In many ways, Alanis Morissette’s voice was the voice of the 90s. Her belting out lyrics over a drum kit and an electric guitar, lamenting about love or the paradoxes of life—it’s the sound of the decade. Hearing her music at a karaoke bar, you’re instantly transported back in time, some 30 years. Your jeans are ripped, and your wallet is secured with a chain to your belt loops. It’s the 90s, and Alanis rules.

“Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden from ‘Superunknown’ (1994)

You can’t talk about 90s rock music and not talk about grunge. And Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” might be the grunge track to take on in a karaoke bar. It’s one of the few grunge songs of the era that aren’t completely depressing! The chorus soars, and it’s one that patrons at a bar will love to sing along together. Try it out and enjoy the band’s vivid lyrical imagery.

“One” by U2 from ‘Achtung Baby’ (1992)

A song that laments the pains and hardships of love while also talking about the beauty and bounty of it—that’s the power of this track and the talent of U2 lead singer Bono. This is a favorite song to play at weddings and other occasions. So, in a karaoke bar, it’s perfect. Sing it at the top of your lungs and feel the power of your voice and Bono’s love-bound lyrics.

