3 Classic Rock Songs That Are Perfect for Remembering Summer

When August turns to September, change is afoot. But whether you’re on the cusp of fall, in the dead of winter, or enjoying the scents of spring, it’s always important to remember that summer is out there. That you will feel the warmth of the sunny season again. Sometimes when the weather is so bleak, it can be hard to remember that summer even exists.

Videos by American Songwriter

But that’s why we wanted to highlight these songs below. These three classic rock tracks were practically made to remind music fans of warmth, brightness, long days, and the beach. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs that are perfect for remembering summer.

“All Summer Long” by The Beach Boys from ‘All Summer Long’ (1964)

If there was one classic rock band that should be the face of summer, it’s most assuredly the Beach Boys. Blending beautiful harmonies with imagery from the beach and Southern California, the group led by Brian Wilson just sounded like warmth and sunshine. And on this 1964 track, the group soars through the clear blue sky. The song is about enjoying the summer all season long before it’s gone, and it surely makes you want to do just that.

“Hot Fun In The Summertime” by Sly And The Family Stone from ‘Greatest Hits’ (1969)

The summer is about having fun. Especially when you’re young. You can leave the house, wander around the streets from sunup to sundown. The world is your oyster. School is out, friends are around, the weather is nice, and the pool is open. And so perhaps there is no better soundtrack for summer in the city than Sly and the Family Stone’s 1969 offering, “Hot Fun In The Summertime”. Sly’s thrilling deep voice is the stuff summer dreams are made of.

“Summer Of ’69” by Bryan Adams from ‘Reckless’ (1985)

This 1985 single by Bryan Adams might just be the catchiest song about summer ever written. It’s got drama, suspense, melody, depth. Somehow, you just want to climb into the tune and live there. Maybe you imagine yourself on a country road speeding in the sunshine, or maybe you’re on the roof of your brick apartment building as people come up the fire escape with cool drinks. Either way, this song is for you and the summer.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images