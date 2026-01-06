3 Classic Rock Songs That Are So Full of Innuendo, You’ll Blush

Rock stars aren’t fearful people. Rock stars say what they want to say, when they want to say it, how they want to say it, and as loud as they want to say it. That’s why we revere them. They have the stage, they have the spotlight.

And sometimes they say some pretty wild stuff into that center stage microphone! That’s what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three classic rock songs that, well, say a lot. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs so full of innuendo, you might blush. It’s surprising that these jams made it to radio!

“Pearl Necklace” by ZZ Top from ‘El Loco’ (1981)

When you see the title for this song, you might think there is a bit of jewelry about to exchange hands. Maybe the Texas-born blues-rock band ZZ Top is singing about a birthday party or holiday gift? Well, not exactly. The song is really based on a slang term for a very intimate act. It’s probably best if we leave it at that and move!

“Lola” by The Kinks from ‘Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One’ (1970)

While there might not be a lot of bedroom action going on in this song, there certainly is a lot of implication of attraction and a lot of possibility in the air. The Kinks were part of the British Invasion of the 60s and 70s, and “Lola” is one of the band’s most popular songs. It tells the story of two people who may just be right for one another, even given a unique first impression in a dance club.

“Why Don’t We Do It In The Road?” by The Beatles from ‘The Beatles’ (1968)

The song is about doing it in the road. Paul McCartney, one of the most famous people in history, sounds like a young man trying to convince his date that now is the time to get down. It’s a very funny song, given who is performing it. But it’s also a sentiment that has been expressed by many a buzzed college student. Sing on, Paul!

Photo by Monty Fresco/Shutterstock