3 Classic Rock Songs That Many Have Covered but Few Have Gotten Right

Cover bands typically stick to the top layer of rock songs. If they dig too deep, they run the risk of losing their crowd, who have come to hear the hits redone by someone else. As a result, the same select songs get covered over and over again. The three songs below have been covered many times, but very few have been able to get them right, either because they are too vocally challenging or downright impossible to play live.

“Dream On” (Aerosmith)

“Dream On” is one of Aerosmith‘s most instantly recognizable songs. As a result, many fans with singing abilities have given it a try. However, very few have been able to match the sheer power of Steven Tyler‘s voice.

While most of “Dream On” is relatively accessible to someone who can hold a tune, the belt-filled final chorus is not. Tyler put some distance between himself and the rest of his peers with this song. His vocals are gritty, yet he doesn’t sacrifice any beauty in the process. “Dream On” is the perfect balance between the spirit of rock and a truly stunning vocal performance. It’s a balance not just anyone can pull off.

“Free Bird” (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Free Bird” is a popular request for rock cover bands, but it doesn’t mean it’s an easy feat for them to perform. While “Dream On” is challenging because of the vocals required, “Free Bird” asks a lot of a novice guitarist.

While many burgeoning guitarists make it their goal to learn “Free Bird,” not all succeed, this song separates the guitar gods from those who fall short. It may be an oft-covered track, but that doesn’t mean every cover does Lynyrd Skynyrd justice.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Queen)

It takes a particularly bold cover band to take on Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Fewer artists may have attempted to cover this song than the others on this list, but it still appears frequently in sets. Not even Queen themselves ever tried to perform this song in its entirety. Cover bands should take that as a sign…

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is a terribly complex tune. This Queen song is divided into several sections, some of which are easier to perform than others. While some cover bands may be able to take on the more straightforward moments, the operatic section is best reserved for the studio.

