Listen to Aerosmith’s New Collaborative Single with Yungblud, “My Only Angel,” from Their Upcoming ‘One More Time’ EP

The first single from Aerosmith and Yungblud’s upcoming collaborative EP, One More Time, has arrived. The song, titled “My Only Angel,” is a soaring anthem with a modern-rock sheen.

The tune begins with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Yungblud belting out the chorus a cappella. Tyler then sings the first verses before harmonizing with British rocker on the chorus. Yungblud takes the second verses, leading into another chorus. The track then features an instrumental break featuring a frenetic guitar solo, followed by one more majestic chorus.

Lyrically, “My Only Angel” appears to be sung from the perspective of a guy who is saying farewell to a woman with whom he’s enamored, but who he doesn’t want to be tied down to.

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. A companion music video featuring of Aerosmith members and Yungblud working on the song in a recording studio has on YouTube.

As previously reported, One More Time will be released on November 21. The five-track EP features four new original tunes and an updated version of Aerosmith’s classic song “Back in the Saddle.” You can pre-order One More Time now.

Fans React to “My Only Angel”

“My Only Angel” received plenty of positive reviews from fans who shared their reactions in the comments section of Aerosmith’s YouTube post.

“I’ve always [loved] Aerosmith, Steven Tyler is a god!” One fan wrote. “And I’ve been obsessed with Yungblud ever since I heard his music seven years ago. Literally a dream come true for them to put out a song together.”

A second enthused, “Steven’s voice is as powerful and expressive as it ever was. His collaboration with [Yungblud] is a masterpiece.”

A third fan commented, “Welcome back Aerosmith! We’ve missed you! This sound is so bright and infectious! It feels like driving on Route 66 with all of the windows down, wind blowing through your hair. I’m in love with this song. Thank you so much!”

More About Aerosmith’s Collaboration with Yungblud

The One More Time EP features the first new collection of original music Aerosmith has released since its 2012 studio album, Music from Another Dimension!

The four new tunes were co-written by Tyler, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Yungblud’s producer and songwriting collaborator Matt Schwartz.

According to Rolling Stone, the collaboration came about after Yungblud invited the Aerosmith members to take part in the recording of his recent song “Hello Heaven, Hello,” which appears on his 2025 album Idols. Instead of contributing to that tune, Aerosmith wound up working on a series of other tunes with Yungblud, which became the One More Time EP.

Rolling Stone reported that four of Aerosmith’s five members took part in the recording of One More Time. Yungblud was joined by Tyler, Perry, guitarist Brad Whitford, and bassist Tom Hamilton. Former Guns N’ Roses member Matt Sorum played drums.

On Wednesday, September 17, Tyler revealed during his surprise appearance with The Joe Perry Project at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles that the single with Yungblud would be released this week. He also reported that they’d been keeping the project a secret for four months.

News of the collaboration was announced after Yungblud, Tyler, and Perry teamed up at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 8 for a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne. Tyler and Yungblud also Tyler and Yungblud performed separately at the star-studded Ozzy/Black Sabbath farewell concert, “Back to the Beginning,” held July 5 at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, U.K.

Aerosmith and Yungblud have united for the collaborative EP 'One More Time,' and leadoff single "My Only Angel" is available right now



