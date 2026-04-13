3 Classic Rock Songs That Seem Autobiographical (But They’re Actually Totally Made Up)

Tons of classic rock songs out there are autobiographical, songs penned about real-life events experienced by the rockers who wrote them. However, some classic rock songs that sound like they might be autobiographical are actually not autobiographical at all. Let’s look at a few examples that might just surprise you.

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“This Woman’s Work” by Kate Bush (1989)

This song was written and recorded by art rock icon Kate Bush in the late 1980s. “This Woman’s Work” was featured in the film She’s Having A Baby and appeared on Bush’s album The Sensual World. The song confronts the complicated emotions of having a baby, particularly when it comes to the difficult and dangerous process of giving birth. It’s all a direct reference to the plot of the film it was penned for. However, Bush did not give birth to her son, Albert, until 1998. So the song isn’t quite as autobiographical as one might think. But she sure sounded like she knew what she was singing about.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen (1975)

Listening to the lyrics of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, one might think there is some autobiographical story being spun about Freddie Mercury’s past. However, we’ll likely never know for sure if any of the stories within the broader story of this rock opera were based on real-life experiences. Queen, as a whole, has never really explained what “Bohemian Rhapsody” is about. That’s sort of the point, when you think about it. It’s a surreal, rockin’ ride from start to finish. It’s meant to be ambiguous with all of its sarcastic references and jumbled-up operatic phrases. The only thing we know is that an early version of the song that Mercury wrote was called “The Cowboy Song”, so he might have had a Western story in mind when penning parts of this tune.

“She’s Leaving Home” by The Beatles (1967)

Here’s a personal pick that I fully believed was written about real-life experiences of either John Lennon or Paul McCartney. I thought it was sung through the characterization of a young girl who feels isolated and alienated while with her family, ultimately choosing to leave them behind to be with her boyfriend, a card dealer. It seemed to me that this song could also just be a story recounted about someone that members of the Fab Four knew. However, McCartney made it clear in an interview that “She’s Leaving Home” was entirely fictional.

“It was just fiction, like the sea captain in ‘Yellow Submarine’,” said McCartney. “They weren’t real people. […] The man from the motor trade was just a typical sleazy character, the kind of guy that could pull a young bird by saying, ‘Would you like a ride in my car, darlin’?’ Nice plush interior, that’s how you pulled birds. So it was just a nice little bit of sleaze.”

McCartney also noted that he was inspired to write the song after reading an article about a 17-year-old runaway.

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