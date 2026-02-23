3 Classic Rock Songs Your Bartender Has Heard a Billion Times

When you’re a bartender, music is part of the job. It can be a tool to use to set the mood or to entice patrons. It’s also something bartenders hear often if they work on those weekly karaoke nights. Either way, bartenders know and hear music all the time at work.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs they especially hear regularly. Just like some customers come in all the time to sit in their favorite seat, some songs seem to always find their way into the joint. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs your bartender has heard a billion times.

“I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” by Joan Jett from ‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’ (1982)

Joan Jett’s rendition of “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” might just be the No. 1 song performed during karaoke—hold on, our accountants are still tallying the numbers. Either way, Jett and her ode to rock are well represented in the halls of our favorite watering holes. Bartenders love this song because it’s actually good—if they have to hear a track over and over, it had better be strong. And that’s just the word for Jett. Strong!

“Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey from ‘Escape’ (1981)

This is a track that tipsy patrons just love to belt out loud at the top of their lungs. Why is that? Not even science can answer the question. But a bartender could. Journey makes people feel good, and this song does that in particular. How many bars dot small towns? How many people in those places have thought of taking the midnight train going anywhere? This is the anthem for that moment, that feeling. Journey did it and the bars (and bartenders) celebrate it.

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy from ‘Jailbreak’ (1976)

Whenever a group of guys gets together, this song inevitably comes up. Whether someone puts it on the stereo in the bar or a group of dudes by the pool table start to sing it impromptu, Thin Lizzy is a staple during hangouts, bachelor parties, and birthday celebrations. It’s just one of those big, bodacious, buzzy songs that both sets and celebrates a vibe. Where are the boys? Oh, well, they’re back in town, of course! Wahoo!

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns