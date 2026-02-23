3 Classic Funk Songs From 1969 Guaranteed To Make You Get Up and Dance

As funk music evolved in 1969, the genre continued its blend of R&B, soul, jazz, and blues. But instead of emphasizing chord changes and melody, funk accentuated heavily syncopated beats and rhythmic and repetitive bass lines. Think of it as distilling dance music to its most essential elements. Of course, chords and melody help drive emotion. But the rhythms are what propel most of us to want to get up and dance. As you’ll be inspired to do while cranking these three funk songs from 1969.

“Cloud Nine” by The Temptations

The title track to The Temptations’ 1969 album was a musical departure for the group. Inspired by Sly & The Family Stone, “Cloud Nine” blends Motown soul with Sly Stone’s psychedelic funk. It was the group’s first single following David Ruffin’s departure. And the song uses sheer bliss as a bulwark against hardship, violence, and poverty. Putting bleak realities over a danceable beat gives a kind of urgency to despair. The driving percussion may persuade you to dance. But the larger theme of “Cloud Nine” is hope.

“I Want To Take You Higher” by Sly & The Family Stone

Dancing can seem both voluntary and spontaneous at the same time. Yes, one can choose to get up and dance. However, some grooves are so deep that they touch the unconscious parts of us. Like awaking a dormant energy. Here, Sly & The Family Stone celebrate the sheer rapture of music. But this isn’t just music, it’s a resurrection. Then there’s the chant: “Boom laka-laka-laka.” Often, words aren’t enough to express how we feel. We require delirious chants and funk mantras and eternal jams like “I Want To Take You Higher”.

“Let The Music Take Your Mind” by Kool & The Gang

This early single by Kool & The Gang aims for a similar ecstasy to Sly Stone’s “I Want To Take You Higher”. It exists as a plea: “Let the music take your mind / Everyone feel it deep inside.” Forget about reason, forget about your problems. Beastie Boys sampled a phrase from the spoken-word section that appears during the bass break: “Lay it on me now, not so hard, man.” It appears on the Paul’s Boutique track “B-Boy Bouillabaisse: Lay It On Me”. Hypnotic grooves were crucial to funk. A feature later defining hip-hop beats. And if you’ve been spellbound by funk, then you’ve taken Kool & The Gang literally. Which means you’re probably dancing.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images