3 Classic Rock Three-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That Could Have Kept Charting

Do you have a favorite classic rock band that you believe should have greater charting success? I can think of a few. But when it comes to three-hit wonders from the 1970s, quite a few bands and musicians surprisingly didn’t score more hits when they should have. They were just that good!

The following three classic rock one-hit wonders only had three songs make it to the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. Personally, I think they should have enjoyed more hits on top of those they had achieved. The charts are a fickle thing, unfortunately. And they’re far from an indicator of talent. Let’s take a look!

Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds

Remember Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds? This soft rock band came together in the late 1960s and delivered a handful of solid hits. “Don’t Pull Your Love” from 1971 hit No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart, “Fallin’ In Love” from 1975 made it to No. 1, and “Winners And Losers” from 1975 hit No. 21. They enjoyed a solid run but broke up in 1976 and again in 1980, and I wish they had stuck it out. With a few more years left in the 70s, I believe they could have delivered even more hits.

Deep Purple

This one shocked the heck out of me. Deep Purple is one of the most legendary bands in classic rock history. On what planet would they only have three hits in the US?! Strangely, that’s the truth. The heavy metal and hard rock pioneers only scored three Top 40 hits on the Hot 100 chart in the US, two of which came out ahead of the 1970s.

“Hush”, the band’s debut single from 1968, peaked at No. 4. “Kentucky Woman” from 1968 peaked at No. 38. The band’s final Top 40 single, “Smoke On The Water”, was released in 1973 and peaked at No. 4.

Wet Willie

Wet Willie was a stellar example of three-hit wonders from the 1970s that should have gone further. This Southern rock band came to fame as the opening act for The Allman Brothers Band in 1971. And despite breaking up initially in 1980, they’ve since gotten back together and are still performing today.

Wet Willie’s first hit was “Keep On Smilin’”, which peaked at No. 10 in 1974. “Street Corner Serenade” from 1977 made it to No. 30, and “Weekend” from 1979 peaked at No. 29.

