3 Forgotten Songs From the 80s That You Need To Remember

Time narrows how much we recall. There were countless hits in the 80s, and when competing against blockbuster albums like Thriller, Purple Rain, and True Blue, it’s understandable that piles of songs get erased from our memories. Also, pop culture tends to move at warp speed, so when the 90s began, the new decade made what came before it feel irrelevant. Perhaps you haven’t forgotten these songs. But many have either overlooked or missed them entirely. Each track here was popular and had varying degrees of success in multiple countries. Let’s see if you remember these forgotten songs from the 80.

“Running In The Family” by Level 42

The title track to Level 42’s 1987 album reached the U.K. Top 10, but found limited success in the U.S. You might know “Lessons In Love”, the band’s best-known hit from the same album. But “Running In The Family” equally showcases the sophisticated pop of Level 42, with its mix of new wave, jazz, and funk. Singer Mark King delivers the song in a slightly detached voice, saving his energy for the slap bass groove. King’s bass playing was front and center in Level 42 and helped distinguish the group within the U.K.’s early synth-pop scene.

“Hold Me Now” by Thompson Twins

Even as early as 1983, new wave had gone mainstream. As the genre leaned into pop, it moved further away from its punk roots. And Thompson Twins’ defining song perfectly captures how the audience had broadened as post-punk softened punk’s edges with synthesizers and drum machines. However, Thompson Twins, like Culture Club, also borrowed from world music. “Hold Me Now”, with its Latin groove, is a hook worth remembering and features one of the greatest falsetto backing vocals in memory.

“Down To Earth” by Curiosity Killed The Cat

Level 42 wasn’t the only English group to mix jazz, funk, and pop. Curiosity Killed The Cat debuted with a similar fusion in 1987 with Keep Your Distance. “Down To Earth” reached No. 3 in the U.K., and if you’re a fan of sax solos, this one’s for you. It took a while for the song to climb the charts. But eventually Curiosity Killed The Cat had a No. 1 album and multiple hit singles. Unfortunately, the band never achieved the success of its debut release and had limited exposure in the U.S., so this is one you might be hearing for the first time.

Photo by Eugene Adebari