3 Concerts Every Frank Sinatra Fan Should See

He was known as Ol’ Blue Eyes. Also, The Voice. Yes, Frank Sinatra was the music star of the first half of the 20th century. He sold millions of albums and helped build Las Vegas into the entertainment spot it is today.

Videos by American Songwriter

But while the Hoboken, New Jersey-born crooner passed away in 1998 at 82 years old, his memory lives on today—both in his recordings and in his live shows. Here are three live concerts from Sinatra that every fan should see (all from the comfort of your sofa).

Los Angeles (1971)

On June 13, 1971, Sinatra performed his retirement show, ending the epic concert with, of course, his hit, “My Way.” But while this would prove not to actually be his final performance, it was a memorable and emotional one. (He did come out of retirement two years later.) Check out Sinatra performing a greatest hits show with songs like “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to The Moon (In Other Words),” and “The Lady Is a Tramp” here below.

New York City (1977)

Sinatra and pal Dean Martin perform here in 1977 in the Big Apple. It’s a bit of a variety show, with comedy, singing, banter, and more. Charm meets old school talent in this offering, a display of what was big in the mid-20th century. Check out the duo here below singing songs like “Embraceable You” and more.

Washington D.C. (1973)

Here, Sinatra took his talents to the White House, performing at the invitation of President Richard Nixon at a state dinner for Italy’s Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti. Sinatra sings songs like “Try a Little Tenderness” and “Under My Skin,” all with a nice backing band that includes piano, drums, and an upright bass. Check it out here below.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images