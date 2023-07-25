4 Songs You Didn’t Know Frank Sinatra Wrote

Frank Sinatra. The Voice. Ol’ Blue Eyes. Born on December 12, 1915, Sinatra would go on to be perhaps the most important American singer of the first half of the 20th century. When crooning and big bands went on to be replaced with the rollicking rock music of Elvis and Chuck Berry, Sinatra’s role changed in popular music. But despite new trends, he kept the same charm and vocal prowess.

Indeed, Sinatra remains one of the most iconic singers, with songs like “My Way,” “That’s Life” and “Fly Me to the Moon,” Sinatra’s voice can still be heard around the world during holidays, family get-togethers and on any occasion when you want to belt out the lyrics to “New York, New York.”

But while many believe Sinatra, who passed away in 1998, at the age of 88 years old, is an all-time singer, it’s less commonly known that he was also a songwriter at times, a lyricist, especially. Here below are four songs you likely didn’t know that Frank Sinatra wrote.

1. “I’m a Fool to Want You”

Written by Frank Sinatra, Jack Wolf, Joel Herron

Released in 1951, “I’m a Fool to Want You” was written by Ol’ Blue Eyes, Jack Wolf, and Joel Herron. Specifically, Sinatra co-wrote the lyrics. Today, the classic song is considered a jazz standard. Many Sinatra scholars believe that Sinatra was in a difficult time with his then-wife Nancy and her refusal to grant him a divorce. Later, he famously married actress Ava Gardener.

I’m a fool to want you

I’m a fool to want you

To want a love that can’t be true

A love that’s there for others too

I’m a fool to hold you

Such a fool to hold you

To seek a kiss, not mine alone

To share a kiss that devil has known

2. “Mistletoe and Holly”

Written by Frank Sinatra, Hank Sanicola, Dok Stanford

This warm Christmas song, “Mistletoe and Holly” was released in 1957. Recorded by Sinatra, it was also co-written by him. While the song didn’t make the holiday hay like its triumvirate of composers may have wanted, the song has since become a favorite of some at the end of each calendar year. How can you go wrong with Sinatra at Christmas?

Oh, by gosh, by golly

It’s time for mistletoe and holly

Tasty pheasants, Christmas presents

Countrysides covered with snow

Oh, by gosh, by jingle

It’s time for carols and Kris Kringle

Overeating, merry greeting

From relatives you don’t know

Then comes that big night

Giving the tree the trim

You’ll hear voices by starlight

Singing a yuletide hymn

3. “Mr. Success”

Written by Frank Sinatra, Edwin Greines, Hank Sanicola

If there was ever a quintessential Sinatra song title, this is it. Released in 1958, this track was another co-written by the crooner. The song, which charted in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, includes big blaring horns, swinging drum beats, and Sinatra’s big bold voice. The song is all about how the love of another can make you feel like $1 million.

When I walk through a jam, no one knows who I am

Put your head on my chest, and I am Mr. Success

Never closed me a deal, all at once I’m a wheel

Just your head on my chest, and I’m Mr. Success

Why I once knew a worrying man, he was a hurrying man

With never a second to play

He had appointments to keep, people to meet

And it took thirty hours to make him a day

Not for me, not what I wanna be

Just your head on my chest, and I’m Mr. Success

4. “This Love of Mine”

Written by Frank Sinatra, Sol Parker, Hank Sanicola

Recorded early in Sinatra’s career in 1941, “This Love of Mine” includes music by Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra. Sinatra helped pen the lyrics, along with Sol Parker and Hank Sanicola. Though some have disputed Sinatra’s involvement, including his assistant Tony Consiglio, who wrote about the song in the book, Sinatra and Me, the song, in the end, was a huge success hitting No. 3 on the Billboard pop singles chart and staying there for 24 weeks between 1941 and 1942. Sings the crooner on this heartbroken love song,

This love of mine goes on and on

Though life is empty since you have gone

You’re always on my mind, though out of sight

It’s lonesome through the day, but, oh, the night

I cry my heart out, it’s bound to break

Since nothing matters, let it break

I ask the sun and the moon, the stars that shine

What’s to become of it, this love of mine?

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images