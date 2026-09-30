3 Country Classics That Are Perfect for Your Next Wedding Playlist

Weddings are about singing. Sure, some say that weddings are about the bride and groom and their lives together—blah, blah, blah. But if that was all that mattered, they’d get hitched in a courthouse!

No, weddings are about parties. And parties are about singing and dancing. Here below, we wanted to dive into just that. Indeed, these are three country classics perfect for your next wedding playlist.

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“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks from ‘No Fences’ (1990)

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Since people love to sing at weddings, it’s important to give them what they want. And one of the country songs that music fans love to belt out at the top of their lungs most is “Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks. Who knows why, exactly, but for some reason, people just love to sing about their friends who are at the bottom of the barrel. And Brooks nailed it. The country icon solidified his status as an all-timer in the early 1990s when this tune hit the airwaves (and wedding playlists).

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1973)

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Did somebody say singalong? Just as so many of us love to sing about our friends in low places, we also like to sing about that hussy Jolene who tried to take Dolly Parton’s husband. Poor, Jolene! Ever since this song came out in 1973, she has been getting her lumps for trying to break up Parton’s marriage. Well, the homewrecker continues to get her comeuppance at weddings all over the world as people gather to sing about her sins in unison at the top of their lungs.

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers from ‘The Gambler’ (1978)

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Okay, okay, we hope you’ve rested your voice. Because here’s another banger to sing along to. These days, gambling is everywhere. And if you’re going to get mixed up in that stuff, it’s important to remember what Kenny Rogers said in this tune. Yes, even if you plan to play a late-night game of poker on your wedding day, listen up! Rogers knows what he’s singing about. And that’s why we all love to sing along with him any chance we get!

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