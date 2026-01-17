3 Country Couples Who Have Been Together for Over 25 Years

It likely isn’t easy being married to a country singer. The touring schedule, not to mention being always recognized in public, can make it hard to maintain a healthy relationship. But these three country music couples have proven they have what it takes to make their relationships work, with their marriages lasting well over 25 years.

George Strait and Norma Strait

George Strait and Norma Strait have been married since 1971. The couple eloped in Mexico before relocating to Hawaii, where Strait was stationed in the Army.

In 2021, George Strait wished his wife a happy 50th anniversary in Las Vegas, where he was performing as part of his Strait to Vegas residency. Strait dedicated “I Cross My Heart” to Norma Strait.

“So I was 19 years old,” Strait told the crowd. “And I knew this girl, Norma. She was 17. Really hot. So we fell in love. We went to Mexico and got married, 50 years ago today.”

Martina McBride and John McBride

Martina McBride met her husband, John McBride, when they were both still living in Kansas. She was part of a band that needed a place to rehearse, renting a space owned by John McBride, and the rest is history.

In 1988, the couple married, later moving to Nashville. John McBride got a job working for Garth Brooks, with Martina McBride joining him on the road to sell t-shirts. Brooks ultimately invited the talented singer to open for him on tour.

The McBrides, parents of three grown daughters, will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary later this year. Fortunately, they are still as in love as ever.

“John and I really like hanging out and experiencing new things together,” she tells People. “We try to go out once a week, even if it’s just to go grab a beer or a cup of coffee or go for a walk.”

Alan Jackson and Denise Jackson

Alan Jackson wed Denise Jackson in 1979. Six years after saying “I do,” they moved to Nashville, so Alan Jackson could pursue a career in country music.

Together, they have three grown daughters, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the Jacksons. In 2003, he released “Remember When”, a song about their enduring love story, and one that also mentions their brief split in the late 90s. Denise Jackson also speaks about it in her book, It’s All About Him: Finding the Love of My Life.

“I think Alan got to a point after 18 years where he thought, ‘We both deserve so much more than this,” Denise Jackson recalls (via Us Weekly). “And we haven’t been able to fix it yet, and I don’t think it’s fixable.’ So that was really the turning point where he said, ‘Enough is enough. I’m leaving.’”

Fortunately, the two reunited several months later, remaining happily married today.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage