3 Country Lines That Delicately Define the Beauty of Romance

Music and romance go together like fine wine and cheese. It’s just a pair that goes together, and one genre that amplifies that fact is, without a doubt, country music. Like many genres, a good deal of the songs that make up the catalog are love songs. This is no different when it comes to country music

This might be a bold statement, but it seems that every other country song one listens to is about love in some way, shape, or form. It could be your classic breakup song or your prototypical love at first single; regardless, they are all over the genre. However, the best country love songs always have the finest poetry. So, here are three country lines that delicately define the beauty of romance.

“Like A Summer Thursday” by Townes Van Zandt

“Her face was crystal, fair, and fine / And her breath was morning and her lips were wine / And her eyes were laughter and her touch divine / And her face was crystal and she was mine”

In no particular order, Bob Dylan, John Prine, and Townes Van Zandt are arguably the three greatest country and folk songwriters of all time. You can disagree, but this line from Townes Van Zandt’s “Like A Summer Thursday” is without a doubt firing on all cylinders, and most importantly, it seems to make one bubble with affinity for love itself.

The meter, the rhyme, the flow, and the subject matter are all 10 out of 10. While the line itself is not doing anything new per se, it is articulating the majesty not only embedded in the lover’s appearance, but also in the speaker’s emotions. It’s a double-edged sword that defines one of romance’s most fundamental aspects: attraction, physically and spiritually.

“In Spite Of Ourselves” by John Prine

“In spite of ourselves, we’ll end up a-sittin’ on a rainbow / Against all odds, honey, we’re the big door prize”

Well, we already mentioned John Prine, and if you read the title, you should’ve guessed that he was to appear on this country love song list. So, by no surprise, Mr. Prine graces our fine list thanks to the opening line in the chorus of his ever-so sweet and sentimental love song, “In Spite Of Ourselves.”

Is this John Prine line not the epitome of a romantic partnership? Well, we believe so, as the talented Prine preaches about that in the light of the flaws and contradictions of the partners, they will compromise, adapt, and endure to be the very best thing money can’t buy: in love.

“The Way I See You” by Dolly Parton

“What a love in the way I see you”

You know when you look at your significant other and feel just an overwhelming sense of awe? For those in love, it’s a common feeling, and while common, it still goes beyond words. Well, to an extent, as Dolly Parton summed up that feeling in the song “The Way I See You”.

It’s a short line, a simple line, yet most importantly, an honest line. Furthermore, it’s epic in the grander scope of love, as it seemingly defines all the intangible and unexplainable emotions love entails in the phrase “What a love.” That being said, in the context of romantic love, this line can mean really anything you want it to.

