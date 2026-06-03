4 Bro-Country Songs That Aren’t Necessarily Beloved for Their Lyrics (But Should Be)

If you thought bro-country was all about girls, trucks, and beer, I’m not necessarily trying to change your mind on that one. But if you think the country subgenre doesn’t have a clever bone in its body, allow me to prove you wrong. Here are a few bro-country songs that might be well-known party anthems but are also secretly clever.

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“Tippin’ Point” by Dallas Smith

You might think that this song is just another beer anthem, and you wouldn’t be totally off base if you did. In addition to that, though, Smith’s “Tippin’ Point” puts a clever spin on a common phrase and knocks it out of the park.

“Oh, I’m at my tip, tip, tippin’ point / Fill it up to the top / I gotta sip, sip, sip, on somethin’ that hits the spot.”

“What Was I Thinkin’” by Dierks Bentley

This song was Dierks Bentley‘s first No. 1 hit ever, and for good reason. “What Was I Thinkin’” details the country singer’s encounter with “a beauty from South Alabama,” which leads to a series of not-so-positive interactions with the girl’s father, the cops, and a shady character.

At the end of the chorus, Bentley ties up the theme of the track with a sentiment we all know a little too well.

“Yeah, I know what I was feelin’ / But what was I thinkin’?“

“Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt

It might be disguised as just another sexy sing-along, but Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” has one of the smartest sexual innuendos I think country music has to offer.

Body like a back road, drivin’ with my eyes closed

I know every curve like the back of my hand

Doin’ 15 in a 30, I ain’t in no hurry

I’ma take it slow, just as fast as I can.

Not to mention, the melody of this track stays in your head forever after just one listen.

“Simple” by Florida Georgia Line

In “Simple”, Florida Georgia Line describes a love that doesn’t need to be overcomplicated. Simple is just the way to go. In combination with that clever spelling bee moment in the chorus, the lyrics of this one really sell it for me.

Photo by: John Shearer/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum