3 Country Songs About Summertime That Will Get You Through the Winter

If you’re anything like us, winter can seem a little bothersome–especially after the holidays. Come January, when there is nothing but cold days in sight, we could all use a little pick me up. We may not be able to bask in the sunshine, but we can get into a sunshine state of mind with the help of a well-placed needle drop. Find five country songs about summer that will help you get through the winter, below.

1. “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems” (Kenny Chesney)

In the winter, we can’t even walk outside without bundling up head to toe. Putting on endless layers can make you long for those days when minimal clothing is the call. Kenny Chesney has just the song for that sentiment, “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems.”

The sun and the sand and a drink in my hand with no bottom / And no shoes, no shirt, no problems, he sings, creating the perfect dreamscape to pull us through our winter blues.

2. “Strawberry Wine” (Deana Carter)

Being stuck inside on a cold winter night can have your mind racing around old memories–times gone by, wins, losses, and even old flames. If you ever find yourself in that crux, “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter is the song for you.

I still remember / When thirty was old / And my biggest fear was September / when he had to go, she sings, drumming up heavy amounts of wistful nostalgia.

3. “Drunk on You” (Luke Bryan)

“Drunk on You” is a familiar face in summertime party playlists. Luke Bryan sings about falling in love amid the hottest part of the year–both of which have an intoxicating effect. As Bryan notes in this song, summer flings are the dream of single people everywhere.

Singing the chorus, The best buzz I’m ever gonna find / Hey I’m a little drunk on you / And high on summertime, will help you envision what whirlwind love affair you’re going to get into this summer–if that’s something you’re after.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)