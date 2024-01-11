The Black Keys Tease New Single with Callback Post to “Lonely Boy” Music Video

The Black Keys have teased new music while reminiscing on old music with an Instagram post replying to a fan. The band posted a snippet of actor Derrick T. Tuggle, the security guard from the “Lonely Boy” music video, dancing and lip-syncing to the new song just as he did for “Lonely Boy.”

The video featured a response to a fan who wrote, “I hope this guy is doing alright nowadays,” in reference to Tuggle. The band responded, “Better than ever!” in a caption over the video. The song, titled “Beautiful People (Stay High),” will drop on Friday, January 12.

Written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck, and Dan the Automator, the song features more of The Black Keys’ catchy, groovy sound. It is part of a yet-to-be-announced new album from the band, who have been working with producer Greg Kurstin and Noel Gallagher.

The Black Keys On Working with Collaborators for New Album

“We’re working with a lot of people and the vibe of the record is fun,” Patrick Carney told NME last year. “It’s reflective of our DJ nights in a way, it’s a big Saturday night party record. We just had people come through the studio and throw a little bit of special sauce at each song.”

Carney continued, “There are just so many different collaborations but there’s a thread through it with Dan and I filtering everything. It just feels really f—ing amazing.”

The Black Keys were on tour last year in support of their 2022 album Dropout Boogie, and Carney said they were excited, but not taking it too seriously. “We’re both excited to get over there but we don’t feel any pressure about playing,” he said. “When you’re coming up, it can often feel like competition and you’re constantly stressed. Now, we’re at the point where we can just enjoy everything.”

According to Carney, the band’s sound is not something they’ve polished, but more of something that happens naturally. “The key to our sound is embracing the human element,” he said. “None of us are virtuosic musicians, there’s just a lot of raw rock ‘n’ roll.”

That raw, familiar sound can be heard on “Beautiful People (Stay High)” in a way that’s comforting for fans of The Black Keys. They’re consistent, but not repetitive, which is a rare feat.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Wild Turkey